College, and really life in general, is a balancing act. At times, it can be challenging to manage your time properly. Here are a few tips on balancing school with life. There are only so many hours in a day, and we often see our time wasted by scrolling through the endless abyss that is social media. While it is essential to take breaks, you should try your best to avoid engaging in activities that will waste your time, especially when working on a deadline or when you have set aside a specific time frame specifically for school work.

