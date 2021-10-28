Metamorphosis #5

Formerly the location of the Copacabana Jazz Club, 751 Fillmore Avenue has sat vacant for over a decade Buffalo’s East Side. In 2016, the building’s new owners in partnership with the Broadway Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services (BFNHS) and Fillmore District Common Council Member David Franczyk conceived of the idea for a mural that would incorporate the word “welcome” in the 13 languages BFNHS outreach identified as representative of this diverse neighborhood: Arabic, Bengali, Burmese, English, Farsi, French, German, Polish, Seneca, Spanish, Somali, Urdu, and Vietnamese. At the invitation of the BFNHS and a number of stakeholders in the neighborhood, the Albright-Knox Public Art Initiative and additional community representatives identified Philadelphia-based artists Keir Johnston and Ernel Martinez to help make this vision a reality.
