Metamorphosis #5

visitbuffaloniagara.com
 6 days ago

At the time of its completion, Metamorphosis #5 was the largest mural of Tavar Zawacki’s career and in the whole of Western New York. The vibrant pattern of vividly colored overlapping and interweaving forms—visible for blocks...

www.visitbuffaloniagara.com

visitbuffaloniagara.com

Green Kaleidoscope

Overlooking a small green space adjacent to Burgio’s TV at 2303 Main Street, Augustina Droze’s mural builds on imagery she has previously explored in her studio-based painting practice. However, this is the first time that the artist has realized these ideas on a massive scale and as a public-oriented project. Based on the riotous coloring and innate artistry of bird and butterfly wings, Droze’s symmetrical patterning holds in tension the fragile balance between beauty and decay endemic to the natural world.
VISUAL ART
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Walking Back Time

Logan Hicks’s mural for the Washington Street façade of 5 East Huron Street is based on photographs he took around one of the city’s signature sightlines: down Court Street toward Niagara Square and City Hall. He then translated this imagery into a number of stencils to be added in monochromatic layers to the wall. As with previous projects, Hicks chose to photograph the city late at night, a relatively quiet, peaceful time that allows him to “slow down and look at [the environment] with fresh eyes . . . [and] start to see the beauty in the mundane.”
VISUAL ART
architectureartdesigns.com

Tricks To Turn A Bland Bedroom Into A Magazine One

If your bedroom lacks sparkle, don’t rush. Light touches of color, stylish furniture, and decor items will give you that high you need. Attentive to these following bright ideas!. Paint and wallpaper will be two good allies in the new deco of your bedroom. If it is painted white, make...
INTERIOR DESIGN
realitytitbit.com

Is Whitney still with the Frenchman? 'Rapper's' identity explored

Whitney Way Thore may have faced some relationship drama in the past, but things are looking up with a mystery Frenchman. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star previously shared the highs and lows with her ex Chase Severino, but he’s no longer in her life. Instead, she has been...
CELEBRITIES
Secret NYC

This Map Shows Every Open Bathroom In New York City

Stuck in foot traffic on the streets of NYC and need the bathroom? Stuck in the Times Square madness and need the WC? Here’s EVERY open bathroom in the city on one map. The city bursts at the seams with tourists during the holidays and long weekends, but your bladder doesn’t care where you are. When you have to go, you have to go…and finding a public bathroom in the city is nearly impossible.
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Glass Roots Studio

Stained glass artisan Jane Jacobson is highly respected for her commissioned work for corporate, residential and religious clients. With an education in art history and architecture, and advanced training in conservation at the renowned York Glaziers’ Trust in England, she is well suited for this field since glass requires it makers to have a keen sense of design and the technical skill to adequately address the structural concerns relating to elements such as windows, doors and skylights – integral components of architecture. Much of her designs entail working closely with clients and their architects and contractors. She names as her inspiration Tiffany, Wright and Mackintosh among other Art Nouveau and Arts & Crafts Style visionaries. Jacobson views stained glass as a highly personal and poetic medium and accordingly describes it as “an orchestration of line, form, color, texture and light singing in harmony.” Her studio and showroom is located in the pastoral Parkside neighborhood that was laid out by Frederick Law Olmsted.
DESIGN
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Big Orbit – a CEPA Gallery Project Space

Big Orbit Gallery is an artist-run, not-for-profit cultural center dedicated to multidisciplinary explorations of contemporary art issues, with a focus on Western New York art. With exhibitions ranging from painting to architectural installations to live sound sculpture. Big Orbit Gallery extends Buffalo’s legacy of cultural innovation.
VISUAL ART
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Optichromie—BUF

Felipe Pantone’s project for Town Ballroom covers the legendary concert venue’s Washington Street façade with the artist’s signature fusion of mesmerizing black-and-white patterns with bold prismatic forms and oversized fluorescent pixels. For the artist, these and similar elements serve as a set of endlessly reconfigurable building blocks that form the basis of his murals, sculptures, and paintings. While this approach to artmaking speaks to the endless cycles of duplication and transformation characteristic of digital art and culture, Pantone takes a long view of technological progress. He sees the computer modeling programs he uses in developing his designs as part of a continuum of image-making innovations alongside the pencil and oil paint of his studio practice and street art creations. From this vantage point, the artist is at heart an optimist about the positive potential of a digital future to make the world a more dynamic and connected place.
DESIGN
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Dream Keepers

In July 2016, New York–based artist Alice Mizrachi worked with Mayor Byron W. Brown’s Summer Youth Program at the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology to develop imagery for a new mural on the side of BCAT’s building. The students then completed the mural, with the assistance and guidance of Mizrachi.
VISUAL ART
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Tuscarora & Friends Gallery

Lewiston Council on the Arts has brought Native American art into the community, transforming the former Opera Hall’s OH! Gallery. The gallery focus will be on Tuscarora and indigenous art, and shows centered around Native American themes. Community members will be involved into the large second-floor studio for classes from the artists, and to learn more about native arts.
VISUAL ART
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Magic Buffalo

Bunnie Reiss’s mural for the Hertel Avenue location of Joe’s Deli, entitled Magic Buffalo, features her signature interweaving of dreamlike imagery and mythological themes with delicate geometric tracery. Her work is influenced by her Polish and Russian heritage—especially Poland’s brightly colored folk art and the magical worlds of Russian fairytales—as well as her interest in unseen histories and our connection to animals and nature.
VISUAL ART
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Griffis Studio

The Essex Street Arts Center, located on Essex Street on Buffalo’s West Side, was started by Larry W. Griffis Jr. in 1969 to serve as a place for artists to live, create, show their work and grow as creative individuals. The Center was the first of its kind in Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Welcome Wall

Formerly the location of the Copacabana Jazz Club, 751 Fillmore Avenue has sat vacant for over a decade Buffalo’s East Side. In 2016, the building’s new owners in partnership with the Broadway Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services (BFNHS) and Fillmore District Common Council Member David Franczyk conceived of the idea for a mural that would incorporate the word “welcome” in the 13 languages BFNHS outreach identified as representative of this diverse neighborhood: Arabic, Bengali, Burmese, English, Farsi, French, German, Polish, Seneca, Spanish, Somali, Urdu, and Vietnamese. At the invitation of the BFNHS and a number of stakeholders in the neighborhood, the Albright-Knox Public Art Initiative and additional community representatives identified Philadelphia-based artists Keir Johnston and Ernel Martinez to help make this vision a reality.
ENTERTAINMENT
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Albright-Knox Art Gallery

Designed by architect E. B. Green with William Sydney Wicks between 1900-1905, this temple for the arts evokes the Erectheum on the Acropolis in Athens. A marble and glass wing was added to the original building in 1962, designed by Buffalonian Gordon Bunshaft. The Albright-Knox Art Gallery has temporarily closed...
MUSEUMS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Queen City Gallery

Queen City Gallery features many framed photographs of Buffalo’s rich architectural history. Images of City Hall and The Prudential Building are side by side with street scenes of everyday Buffalo. In 2008 The Gallery launched Queen City Press with the Release of “Buffalo In Black & White” Photographs By Michael...
VISUAL ART
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Roycroft Artisans’ Schoolhouse Gallery

Housed in a Circa 1950 Schoolhouse, the School House Gallery and adjacent woodworking studios provide you with a unique opportunity to see the craftmanship and working methods of four Roycroft Master Artisans – Thomas Pafk, Jack Bartlett, Ben Little, Jr. and Tom Harris. Between them they have over a century of experience in the field. The custom-made tables, mirrors, frames, lamps, bookcases and cabinetry they create in the Craftsman style are all done using traditional furniture techniques and methods. Following Roycroft founder Elbert Hubbard’s philosophy of making furniture “the very best we can,” their work reflects a dedication to the craft, respect for their materials and a love of the work of a skilled artisan. These artisans have done commissioned work for such notable clients as the Frank Lloyd Wright Conservancy, Hammersmith Collections, Grove Park Inn and the National Parks Service.Hours vary seasonally, call to confirm.
DESIGN
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Griffis Sculpture Park

Since the early 1960s, the steel sculptures of Larry Griffis, Jr. and other international artists have been residing in the woods, fields, and even ponds of Griffis Sculpture Park. The 450 acre Ashford Hollow park, located eight miles outside of Ellicottville, is not only a tremendous regional attraction, but holds the distinction of being one of America’s largest and oldest sculpture parks.
LIFESTYLE
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Gypsy Parlor, The

Gypsy Parlor is located in the heart of the West Side of Buffalo. Featuring local favorites and flavors from around the world. A play on “regional” cuisine boasts some of West Side favorites like Pastilllos and Sambosa done artisanally. Let our knowledgeable staff recommend one of our select wines or local draft beers to accompany your meal, or try one of our specialty cocktails like The Gypsy Juice. Our premium Italian coffees make for the perfect pick-me-up.
RESTAURANTS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Hamburg Gaming

Hamburg Gaming in Hamburg, New York has over 900 of the latest and most popular machines and all your traditional New York Lottery games. Our spacious 55,000 square foot gaming floor has many award-winning customer service experience features including wide aisles, comfortable chairs, touch-screen play, cash/ticket in – ticket out machines, complimentary non-alcoholic service and valet for all of our guests. Open 8 AM – 4 AM daily, you’ll find all of your favorite games, including video poker, progressive jackpots, penny machines, and more!
HAMBURG, NY

