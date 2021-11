Mermaid High Fashion Dolls introduce the stories of Searra, Finly, Oceanna and Mari, who navigate the challenging waters of high school with their human friends, all the while keeping their true identities secret. Each of the mermaid toys has a removable tail that lines up with the fact that the dolls tuck their tails away during the day for life at school. The toys sport unique outfits and accessories like beach duffle bags, shell headphones and tentacle headbands, plus a secret surprise accessory concealed within a shell. Once the shell is dropped into a bowl of warm water, it reveals yet another accessory to express the mermaid doll's unique sense of style.

