Green Kaleidoscope

 6 days ago

Overlooking a small green space adjacent to Burgio’s TV at 2303 Main Street, Augustina Droze’s mural builds on imagery she has previously explored in her studio-based painting practice. However, this is the first time...

Metamorphosis #5

At the time of its completion, Metamorphosis #5 was the largest mural of Tavar Zawacki’s career and in the whole of Western New York. The vibrant pattern of vividly colored overlapping and interweaving forms—visible for blocks on this stretch of Main Street—is based on Zawacki’s signature artistic motif: the upward arrow.
Glass Roots Studio

Stained glass artisan Jane Jacobson is highly respected for her commissioned work for corporate, residential and religious clients. With an education in art history and architecture, and advanced training in conservation at the renowned York Glaziers’ Trust in England, she is well suited for this field since glass requires it makers to have a keen sense of design and the technical skill to adequately address the structural concerns relating to elements such as windows, doors and skylights – integral components of architecture. Much of her designs entail working closely with clients and their architects and contractors. She names as her inspiration Tiffany, Wright and Mackintosh among other Art Nouveau and Arts & Crafts Style visionaries. Jacobson views stained glass as a highly personal and poetic medium and accordingly describes it as “an orchestration of line, form, color, texture and light singing in harmony.” Her studio and showroom is located in the pastoral Parkside neighborhood that was laid out by Frederick Law Olmsted.
Optichromie—BUF

Felipe Pantone’s project for Town Ballroom covers the legendary concert venue’s Washington Street façade with the artist’s signature fusion of mesmerizing black-and-white patterns with bold prismatic forms and oversized fluorescent pixels. For the artist, these and similar elements serve as a set of endlessly reconfigurable building blocks that form the basis of his murals, sculptures, and paintings. While this approach to artmaking speaks to the endless cycles of duplication and transformation characteristic of digital art and culture, Pantone takes a long view of technological progress. He sees the computer modeling programs he uses in developing his designs as part of a continuum of image-making innovations alongside the pencil and oil paint of his studio practice and street art creations. From this vantage point, the artist is at heart an optimist about the positive potential of a digital future to make the world a more dynamic and connected place.
Tuscarora & Friends Gallery

Lewiston Council on the Arts has brought Native American art into the community, transforming the former Opera Hall’s OH! Gallery. The gallery focus will be on Tuscarora and indigenous art, and shows centered around Native American themes. Community members will be involved into the large second-floor studio for classes from the artists, and to learn more about native arts.
Big Orbit – a CEPA Gallery Project Space

Big Orbit Gallery is an artist-run, not-for-profit cultural center dedicated to multidisciplinary explorations of contemporary art issues, with a focus on Western New York art. With exhibitions ranging from painting to architectural installations to live sound sculpture. Big Orbit Gallery extends Buffalo’s legacy of cultural innovation.
Our Colors Make Us Beautiful

Buried in the layers of calligraphic forms at the center of this mural is its poetic title: Our Colors Make Us Beautiful. Artist Muhammad Zaman’s wide-ranging projects—from works on paper and paintings to this mural, his largest work to date—are all grounded in language. His compositions come together through an organic accumulation of thought fragments in the three languages that inform his identity: English, the language of his adopted home; Bengali, the language of his homeland; and Arabic, the language of his religion. Here, these messages peek through abstract passages of interwoven paint. In Our Colors Make Us Beautiful, Zaman explores the possibilities of verbal and visual expression to bring about mutual understanding and empathy among people from diverse walks of life.
Albright-Knox Art Gallery

Designed by architect E. B. Green with William Sydney Wicks between 1900-1905, this temple for the arts evokes the Erectheum on the Acropolis in Athens. A marble and glass wing was added to the original building in 1962, designed by Buffalonian Gordon Bunshaft. The Albright-Knox Art Gallery has temporarily closed...
Welcome Wall

Formerly the location of the Copacabana Jazz Club, 751 Fillmore Avenue has sat vacant for over a decade Buffalo’s East Side. In 2016, the building’s new owners in partnership with the Broadway Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services (BFNHS) and Fillmore District Common Council Member David Franczyk conceived of the idea for a mural that would incorporate the word “welcome” in the 13 languages BFNHS outreach identified as representative of this diverse neighborhood: Arabic, Bengali, Burmese, English, Farsi, French, German, Polish, Seneca, Spanish, Somali, Urdu, and Vietnamese. At the invitation of the BFNHS and a number of stakeholders in the neighborhood, the Albright-Knox Public Art Initiative and additional community representatives identified Philadelphia-based artists Keir Johnston and Ernel Martinez to help make this vision a reality.
The Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art

The Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art (BICA) is a new art and education project for Buffalo founded by Nando Alvarez-Perez and Emily Ebba Reynolds. Through innovative exhibitions, cross-disciplinary skills-based programming, and arts ecology development, BICA aims to break down barriers between the art world and the rest of the world in order to make lives better through practical engagements with contemporary art.
Dreamland Studio & Gallery

Dreamland’s mission is to provide a cultural alternative for artists and patrons of the Arts in the Greater Buffalo area that nourishes avant-garde philosophies in various artistic mediums. Using models of various cooperatives (co-op housing, “D.I.Y” and punk spaces, art collectives); Dreamland strives to be an inclusive safe space, that is both accessible and comfortable to minorities (sexual, gender-based, racial, physical) and those of disadvantageous economic abilities.
Walking Back Time

Logan Hicks’s mural for the Washington Street façade of 5 East Huron Street is based on photographs he took around one of the city’s signature sightlines: down Court Street toward Niagara Square and City Hall. He then translated this imagery into a number of stencils to be added in monochromatic layers to the wall. As with previous projects, Hicks chose to photograph the city late at night, a relatively quiet, peaceful time that allows him to “slow down and look at [the environment] with fresh eyes . . . [and] start to see the beauty in the mundane.”
Griffis Sculpture Park

Since the early 1960s, the steel sculptures of Larry Griffis, Jr. and other international artists have been residing in the woods, fields, and even ponds of Griffis Sculpture Park. The 450 acre Ashford Hollow park, located eight miles outside of Ellicottville, is not only a tremendous regional attraction, but holds the distinction of being one of America’s largest and oldest sculpture parks.
Just Buffalo Literary Center

Just Buffalo is the premier center for the literary arts in the Buffalo/Niagara region. They produce and promote community-based literary events throughout the year, including poetry and fiction readings, literary lectures, and open mics. The education programs reach approximately 4,000 students per year.
