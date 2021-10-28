Green Kaleidoscope

Nestled in the atrophied heart of the city, beyond the iron gates of Old Campus, is the uneasy sprawl of the New Haven Green. It is like any ordinary park. The children play their sports under the pulse of the sun as their elders watch them from the shady benches. Around them the city spirals into a noisy cavalcade of hurried life. Tires on wet pavement, coins rattling in purses, the hisses and squeals of city buses. In the core of that loud spiral, in the Green, sits an unperturbed silence. The Green is an oasis of grass in the desert of city life. For newcomers, it might even be a nice place for a picnic. For those of us who know better, the Green’s air of peace is nothing more than a ruse hiding something sinister behind it. In fact, what looks like a park and sounds like a park, is really a massive graveyard long destroyed.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO