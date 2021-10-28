Botanical Blueprint

Fall is the perfect time to make a botanical wreath. The weather is cooler and you can easily forage a diversity of wildflowers and feathery warm season grasses. Botanical wreaths capture the beauty of the fall season and preserve it for the colder months. The wreath has served as a symbol for many cultures for at least 3,000 years: ancient Egyptians, Romans and Greeks. It marks and commemorates special events, celebrations, religious occasions, and special friends. In the past, wreaths were always made from the crafter’s natural landscapewildflower fields, roadsides, or the home garden. Although many wreaths today are made from synthetic materials, you can make a botanical wreath that reflects the beauty of the natural landscape. The first step to making a botanical wreath is connecting with your natural environment. What is growing and blooming around you? In the Maritime Forest, you might find yaupon, wax myrtle, and Eastern horsemint. If you live near a Saltmarsh, look for goldenrod, sea myrtle, or bushy bluestem. Let your wreath reflect a natural community: Saltmarsh, Maritime forest, or Coastal dune (don’t walk on dunes or pick sea oats). For this article, we picked the Saltmarsh wreath. I LOVE the Saltmarsh wreath because it features goldenrod, sea myrtle, and bushy bluestem. All you need to make a botanical fall wreath is: metal floral wire, a wooden wreath ring (purchase from Michaels for $2.50) or make one with grape vine, wire cutters, and plant material. You can make the wreath with fresh or dried plant material. Keep your eyes open for big swaths of color. In an urban setting, wildflowers find refuge along open, sunny roadsides. Another great place to forage material for your wreath is along the borders of the Maritime forest or Saltmarsh habitat. Decide which plant you want to serve as the base, filler, and accent herb. For my Saltmarsh wreath, I used sea myrtle as the base, with bushy bluestem as the filler, and goldenrod and life everlasting as accents. I recommend assembling the herb bundles ahead of time. Precut your floral wire, approximately 3-4 inches long. Once you have your herb bundles and wire in place, slowly start fastening the herb bundles with the floral wire, working in the same direction until you get to the end. It takes roughly 16-24 herb bundles to make a 16- inch wreath. Once your wreath is finished, tie the floral wire at the top to make a hanger. Check out Yahola Herbal School’s YouTube Video: DIY Herbal Wreath to watch the video. Wreaths make great presents, so make two, one for yourself and one for a friend. Display your fall wreath in an area that does not get exposed to sunlight, water, or wind. I placed my Saltmarsh wreath in my windowless half bath. I never get tired of seeing it. Find the time to celebrate the fall season by making a wreath!

