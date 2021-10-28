Benjaman Gallery

The debut of Larry Madrigal’s most recent body of work at Nicodim Gallery secures him a position within a long tradition of allegorical painters that allow us to see how something unexpected can emerge just from picturing the world around us. Whether we think of Edward Hopper’s alienated figures, Eric Fischl’s images of suburban estrangement or Jenna Gribbon’s impromptu encounters, all of the above offer us a picture of more than just a moment in time. While all three of these painters came to public prominence during very different periods of history, they all engaged with psycho-sexual themes, allegories of the everyday and even a degree of voyeurism in order to capture the feeling of an era. Madrigal’s work moves along similar lines but provides an entirely new twist on these ideas with the exhibition “How Dare We Now Live,” which is not a post-pandemic missive so much as a circumspect attempt to rehabilitate the genre picture within the world of contemporary art.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO