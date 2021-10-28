Benjaman Gallery

Artist Jason Kowalski paints the motels, antique automobiles, filling stations, and roadside eateries that date to America’s mid-century, but as they appear today: abandoned, sun-bleached, and derelict. But he conveys his reverence for these subjects through images that capture, in fine detail, a sense of memory and nostalgia. Kowalski incorporates collaged materials — newspaper clippings, faded photographs, and vintage postcards — in each meticulously crafted composition. These collaged elements, in turn, invite further consideration of the richness of America’s recent past. Kowalski’s solo exhibition, Rural Grandeur, continues through Nov. 13. Face masks required.
