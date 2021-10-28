CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benjaman Gallery

visitbuffaloniagara.com
 7 days ago

Having been in business since 1970, the Gallery has also become a trusted resource for fine art and art services for collectors...

www.visitbuffaloniagara.com

Comments / 0

downtownfrederick.org

Exhibition Opening @ Shungu Gallery

We are pleased to present “Let the Horses Run” by Michael Haskins, Jr. “Let the Horses Run” is a companion exhibition to Currency Studio’s “TRE-STALLION 20-21” collection. The presentation through design, art and collectible wearables communicates Haskins Jr.’s fascination with luxury and its lifestyle implications. See more of his collection...
DESIGN
Time Out Global

The 20 best museums and galleries in the world

Plan your next exhilarating cultural day out with our definitive ranking of the world’s greatest museums. All over the world, there are vast collections of art and artefacts that are available for everyone to see. Some are centred on a particular artwork or place (hello Acropolis, Museum of Terracotta Warriors), others bring together masterpieces collected across the globe (hiya Louvre, Uffizi, MOMA). But one thing our favourite galleries and museums across the globe have in common? An ability to make your jaw drop as soon as you step through their doors.
MUSEUMS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Dreamland Studio & Gallery

Dreamland’s mission is to provide a cultural alternative for artists and patrons of the Arts in the Greater Buffalo area that nourishes avant-garde philosophies in various artistic mediums. Using models of various cooperatives (co-op housing, “D.I.Y” and punk spaces, art collectives); Dreamland strives to be an inclusive safe space, that is both accessible and comfortable to minorities (sexual, gender-based, racial, physical) and those of disadvantageous economic abilities.
VISUAL ART
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Artsphere Studio & Gallery

Architectural paintings and prints, pottery, photography, jewelry and sculpture. Hours also available by appointment.
VISUAL ART
Time Out New York

Is the Cylindrical Art Gallery the smallest art gallery in NYC?

It might look like a neighborhood community news post, but this outdoor kiosk on the corner of Broadway and 83rd Street is actually an art gallery. Built back in 1970 by a member of the West 83rd Street Block Association, according to WestSideRag.com, the "space" was turned into an outdoor gallery by local sand sculptor G. Augustine Lynas, whose studio overlooks the location, in December of 2017. Lynas himself curates the exhibits on display, which rotate every three months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mountain Messenger

Schoolhouse Gallery welcomes visitors

On Saturday, Oct. 16, Schoolhouse Gallery opened at Lee Street Studios in Lewisburg. The new shop is filled with artworks created by the resident artists at Lee Street Studios, including clothing, jewelry, pottery, woodturning, fiber arts, painting, prints, notecards, and gifts. Participating artists include Michael Christie, Susan Ernst, Thomas Ruggiero,...
LEWISBURG, WV
providencedailydose.com

‘Enigmatic Space’ At Chazan Gallery

The Chazan Gallery presents ‘Enigmatic Space,’ an exhibition featuring the. work of Mara Metcalf, Kristin Street, and Tina Tryforos, up now through November 10. Seen here is a detail from ‘Network’ by Kristin Street, a vertical panel of ink on vellum. Born in Providence, Street earned a BFA in Textiles...
PROVIDENCE, RI
chinookobserver.com

Gallery is ‘a bridge to friendship’

SOUTH BEND — When former Seattleite Paula Murakami discussed with her husband Dai about moving back to the West Coast after years living in Japan, she had two stipulations. Their home had to be a town with an art gallery — ideally with a view of water. South Bend proved...
SOUTH BEND, WA
Attraction, the "good news" magazine

Anniversary Show at Troika Gallery

Troika Gallery celebrates 24 years of showing The Finest of Fine Art with the Anniversary Show opening on November 12 exhibiting masterpieces by the Troika artists. Works in oil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, pencil, clay, bronze, and porcelain are on exhibit. This annual show is a favorite of collectors and gallery admirers.
EASTON, MD
visit-prescott.com

Downtown Gallery Walking Tour

ART2 Prescott (2nd Floor of the Burmister Building) Bell Rock Gallery (1st Floor of Bashford Courts) Broox Collective (2nd Floor of Bashford Courts) Duran Studio (2nd Floor of Bashford Courts) Eagle Lady Design Studio (3rd Floor of Bashford Courts) Turn South (Left) on Montezuma Street/Whiskey Row. Inside Hotel St. Michael’s...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Santafe New Mexican.com

Amy Hill at Nüart Gallery

Painter Amy Hill feels a stylistic kinship with artists of other eras, whether they’re luminaries from the Italian Renaissance or the Dutch Masters. Her portraits of contemporary people reflect the influences of artistic movements throughout history. “Each era brings up a particular theme that I translate to the present day,”...
VISUAL ART
artandcakela.com

Larry Madrigal at Nicodim Gallery

The debut of Larry Madrigal’s most recent body of work at Nicodim Gallery secures him a position within a long tradition of allegorical painters that allow us to see how something unexpected can emerge just from picturing the world around us. Whether we think of Edward Hopper’s alienated figures, Eric Fischl’s images of suburban estrangement or Jenna Gribbon’s impromptu encounters, all of the above offer us a picture of more than just a moment in time. While all three of these painters came to public prominence during very different periods of history, they all engaged with psycho-sexual themes, allegories of the everyday and even a degree of voyeurism in order to capture the feeling of an era. Madrigal’s work moves along similar lines but provides an entirely new twist on these ideas with the exhibition “How Dare We Now Live,” which is not a post-pandemic missive so much as a circumspect attempt to rehabilitate the genre picture within the world of contemporary art.
LOS ANGELES, CA
visitbuffaloniagara.com

PAUSA Art House

PAUSA presents music concerts and artistic exhibitions focusing on artists indigenous to Buffalo and its surrounding area as well as national and international touring acts. PAUSA is a gathering place for creative musicians, artists and writers, where a free exchange of ideas can take place. The relaxed atmosphere of the...
VISUAL ART
citybonneylake.org

Bonney Lake Art Gallery

The rotating art gallery is back open on the second and third floors of the Bonney Lake Justice & Municipal Center. The gallery is available to view during business hours, Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Featured now through December is an artists' collective from the NW. These...
BONNEY LAKE, WA
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Artists in Buffalo, Inc.

Artists in Buffalo, Inc. is a grassroots organization of over 200 visual artists and galleries who have come together to showcase the wonderful breadth and depth of art in the region. It supports the Buffalo Niagara region in its quest to be identified as a strong cultural center and its emergence as an arts destination. The web site highlights individual artists and galleries. The group also publishes the Buffalo Niagara Artists and Galleries Guide every two years, and they hold an annual Holiday Open Studios and Galleries event held the first weekend of December.
VISUAL ART
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Mohican Hideaway

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie.ellington@richlandsource.com.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Santafe New Mexican.com

Jason Kowalski at LewAllen Galleries

Artist Jason Kowalski paints the motels, antique automobiles, filling stations, and roadside eateries that date to America’s mid-century, but as they appear today: abandoned, sun-bleached, and derelict. But he conveys his reverence for these subjects through images that capture, in fine detail, a sense of memory and nostalgia. Kowalski incorporates collaged materials — newspaper clippings, faded photographs, and vintage postcards — in each meticulously crafted composition. These collaged elements, in turn, invite further consideration of the richness of America’s recent past. Kowalski’s solo exhibition, Rural Grandeur, continues through Nov. 13. Face masks required.
VISUAL ART
thegeorgeanne.com

Celebrate Together: Photo Gallery

Many student organizations, university departments and community vendors set up tables at Celebrate Together on the Armstrong campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Many of the tables offered games or activities for attendees to participants to play or handed out free merchandise The event also featured a mechanical bull, archery tag, a dunk tank, free Celebrate 2021 t-shirts for students and alumni, a dance team performance, a live DJ, and a rock wall.
SOCIETY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Albright-Knox Art Gallery

Designed by architect E. B. Green with William Sydney Wicks between 1900-1905, this temple for the arts evokes the Erectheum on the Acropolis in Athens. A marble and glass wing was added to the original building in 1962, designed by Buffalonian Gordon Bunshaft. The Albright-Knox Art Gallery has temporarily closed...
MUSEUMS
Attraction, the "good news" magazine

MassoniArt Gallery Presents “Querencia”

Querencia is a Spanish word meaning a place from which one’s strength is drawn, where one feels at home; the place where you are your most authentic self. Carla Massoni, the owner of MassoniArt Gallery, is pleased to announce the opening of Marc Castelli’s one-man exhibition, “Querencia,” which opened on October 29 to coincide with the return of the Sultana Education Foundation’s Downrigging Weekend. For 30 years, Marc has been represented by the gallery and from the very beginning his annual show became synonymous with the festival, now in its 21st year and one of the largest annual tall ship gatherings in North America. “Querencia” will be available for public hours and private appointments through November 28.
VISUAL ART

