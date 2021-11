It’s been a couple years since we’ve heard anything new from the band, but we have some exciting news: The Kickback has started to make noise publicly again!. Currently, the group is releasing a single track of new music at a time, and after sitting with “PreshMo” and really digging into it, you can glean some tantalizing clues about where the band is headed. Singer/guitarist Billy Yost’s work as Billy Ghost has given the band a whole bunch of new aural approaches, expanding the group’s sound. From what I’ve heard so far, each of these tracks are dense constructions that reward close listening, while keeping the band’s melodic sensibility so even from a distance, the tunes shimmer with unexpected depth.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO