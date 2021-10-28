CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

PSG v Lille Match Preview, 10/29/21

goal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis have lost their last two games against Lille in all competitions and could lose three consecutive games against this opponent for the first time since March 1987-September 1988 (4). After their win at the Parc des Princes on 3rd April (1-0), Lille can become the first team to...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Messi scores 2 goals to rescue PSG in 3-2 win over Leipzig

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice in quick succession, including an exquisite Panenka-style penalty, to rescue Paris Saint-Germain as it rallied to beat Leipzig 3-2 in the Champions League after being dominated for long spells on Tuesday. Messi equalized in the 67th minute, poking home from close range after...
UEFA
geneseorepublic.com

PSG vs. RB Leipzig odds, expert picks and prediction

In the third of six Champions League group stage games, RB Leipzig (0 wins, 2 losses, 0 draws) visits PSG (1-0-1). The match is set to kick at 3 p.m. ET and will be held at Parc des Princes. Below, we preview the PSG vs. RB Leipzig odds and lines, and make our best Champions League bets, picks and predictions.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Jocelyn Gourvennec
goal.com

PSG v Lille Live Commentary, 29/10/2021

PSG have lost their last two games against Lille in all competitions and could lose three consecutive matches against them for the first time since March 1987-September 1988 (four). Jocelyn Gourvennec makes just three changes to the side that drew with Brest on Saturday as he brings in Ikone, Sanches...
SOCCER
goal.com

Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Man City vs Club Brugge, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig vs PSG and all the action

Thanks for sticking with us through yet another wild Champions League day. We've still got plenty of coverage/discussion of today's coming so keep your eyes on Goal!. With his goal tonight, Sebastien Haller became only the fifth player in Champions League history to score in each of his first four appearances in the competition.
UEFA
goal.com

Marsch: It seemed like the referee wanted Neymar's autograph!

The American head coach accused officials of favouring bigger clubs over small clubs. RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch has accused referee Andreas Ekberg of wanting an autograph from PSG star Neymar after the two sides drew 2-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday. Marsch was shown a yellow card in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Lille#Psg#Psg V Lille Match Preview#Argentinian
Washington Post

Wijnaldum scores 2 as PSG draws at Leipzig in Champs League

LEIPZIG, Germany — Two goals from Georginio Wijnaldum weren’t enough for Paris Saint-Germain to beat Leipzig as the German club salvaged a 2-2 draw with a stoppage-time penalty in the Champions League on Wednesday. PSG was on course for a win to go top of Group A ahead of Manchester...
UEFA
AFP

Liverpool and Ajax reach Champions League last 16, PSG denied at death

Liverpool and Ajax kept up their perfect records in the Champions League this season to qualify for the last 16 on Wednesday, while a Paris Saint-Germain side missing Lionel Messi were held by RB Leipzig. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool blew Atletico Madrid away in a whirlwind start at Anfield, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scoring in the first 21 minutes to secure a 2-0 win against opponents who finished with 10 men. Atletico's Brazilian defender Felipe was sent off for a foul on Mane before half-time, as the 2019 Champions League winners made it four wins out of four in Group B. Liverpool are now guaranteed to top the group, sitting seven points clear of Porto with two games remaining, while Atletico are another point back in third.
PREMIER LEAGUE
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 Marco Verratti SBC: How to unlock PSG stars new Rulebreakers card

We are into our third promo of the FUT 22 cycle, and the Rulebreakers event just keeps on producing great new cards. PSG midfielder Marco Verratti is the latest player to receive a Rulebreakers makeover in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, and you can unlock him for your squad today. Find...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
goal.com

Manchester City v Club Brugge Live Commentary, 04/11/21

54' De Ketelaere's catching the eye with his performance. The youngster takes a pass down well to bustle into the box and blasts just wide of the right-hand post. 53' Silva bursts past Sobol down the right to reach the byline but just can't keep the ball in play before he cuts it back for a teammate. City were almost in there.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur Match Preview, 10/24/21

West Ham avoided defeat in both Premier League meetings with Spurs last season (W1 D1) – they haven’t gone three league games without defeat against their London rivals since May 2006. Tottenham have won three of their last four visits to the London Stadium to face West Ham in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Arsenal v Aston Villa - Match preview

Dean Smith insists he has no fears over Villa’s mentality as they aim to get their season back on track at Arsenal tonight. Villa head to the Emirates looking for a response to last weekend’s 3-2 derby defeat to Wolves, when they conceded three times in the final 15 minutes to blow a 2-0 lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Leopards v Ulinzi Stars Match Report, 29/10/2021

This is the third loss for the local giants, who are yet to pick up a point since their goalless draw against KCB on October 16. Ulinzi Stars went to the top of the FKF Premier League table after a 2-0 win over AFC Leopards at Thika Stadium on Friday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Hakim Ziyech keeps Chelsea’s Champions League defence on track with victory at Malmo

Chelsea remain on course to reach the Champions League knock-out phase after Hakim Ziyech struck in the second half against Malmo to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory.The Blues attacker tapped home after a wonderful cross by Callum Hudson-Odoi who continued his encouraging recent form to help Thomas Tuchel’s side clinch a third win in Group H.With Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner still sidelined, Ziyech stepped up for the holders in a much tougher game than the first meeting with the Swedish side which ended 4-0.Tuchel made three changes for the clash at Eleda Stadion, with Reece James and Ben...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy