Armenian financial technology startup Cognaize has attracted $2 million in investment for its seed round from top-flight venture firms and world-class angel investors. The recent capital infusion will be deployed to further advance the company’s industry leading Computer Vision and Natural Language Processing capabilities as well as to launch into new markets. Founded in 2018, Cognaize is an AI FinTech that helps banks and insurance companies process key information at an unprecedented pace and level of quality.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO