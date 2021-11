Even as someone who writes about movies for a living, I have to admit that I was in no rush to return to a brick-and-mortar theater. It had been 18 months since I’d last seen a film on the big screen. But sometimes exceptions need to be made, which is how I found myself sitting down (rather nervously and double-masked) in the too-packed confines of Alice Tully Hall for the New York Film Festival’s premiere of Dune. Within ten minutes, not only had I completely forgotten about the whole white-knuckle terror of being front-row at a potential super-spreader event; I was completely swept away by Denis Villeneuve’s eye-candy vision, fully convinced that I was watching the best sci-fi movie of the decade. Yes, it’s that good.

