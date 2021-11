CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — A 72-year-old woman in Calumet City was worried she would be forced out of her home because someone took out a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan in her name. As CBS 2’s Jim Williams reported Wednesday evening, great-grandmother Helen Byrd’s Calumet City home is the center of her robust family. “I cherish my home,” she said through her daughter. “I love it here.” We talked to Ms. Byrd – who is deaf and communicates using sign language – and her daughter Candace, who lives in Indianapolis and interpreted for her mother via videoconference. “We have good time,” Candace said. But...

CALUMET CITY, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO