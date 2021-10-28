Two certified general real estate appraiser licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61821 during 2021

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in July in Champaign was 602 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois for methods of forming electronic assemblies with inverse opal structures using variable current density electroplating. It was filed on Nov. 26, 2019 before being approved on July 20.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO