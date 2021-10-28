CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talk of the Town – October 28

KTLO
 6 days ago

KTLO

Fulton County Christmas for Kids applications due Friday

Fulton County is once again holding its Christmas for Kids drive. Applications for families in need of help at Christmas will be accepted now through Friday. Application information can be turned into LeAnn Gamblin by calling (870) 321-1638. Beginning Saturday, donations will be accepted and families will begin to be “adopted” for the Christmas holiday. Starting Dec. 11, volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. to distribute and package gifts.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
Student Alliance discusses budgeting to wrap up October town hall meetings

Grand Rapids Community College Student Alliance discussed budgeting for all student clubs and organizations during a meeting on Oct. 21. During the meeting, Student Alliance President Brendan Burke began by introducing himself and the other leaders of Student Alliance. Also in attendance were the Garden Club, Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), Honors Society, Native American Student Organization and Student Life.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Loomis Library relaunches Town Talks on Nov. 3

After an almost two-year hiatus, Town Talks is returning to the Loomis Library & Community Learning Center with a new look at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3. The Loomis Library and the town of Loomis will host a few outdoor, night Town Talks in an effort to create a vibrant platform for residents to discuss topics of interest.
LOOMIS, CA
Lansing Town Board candidates talk issues

Legislator Mike Sigler, Republican, interviewed two candidates running for Lansing Town Board in the election being held next month. Below are their responses. Mike Sigler: Why are you running for Lansing Town Board?. Erin Worsell: I am compassionate about representing my community, having respect for its history and roots, and...
LANSING, NY
Giving to top charities rose 3.7% in 2020, driven by wealthy

In the wake of the most devastating public-health emergency in a century and the resulting economic uncertainty, Americans provided more charitable dollars to United Way Worldwide than any other nonprofit focused on direct aid, followed by the Salvation Army and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to new rankings by the Chronicle of Philanthropy.
CHARITIES
330-plus documents, images of local African American life added to Chesapeake Heartland archives

CHESTERTOWN — With support from the Kent County Public Library and Washington College’s Clifton Miller Library, Chesapeake Heartland — a public history project at the Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience — recently completed an initiative to digitize, archive and share more than 330 items from the Historical Society of Kent County.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Around Town with Caron: October restaurant favorites in Jacksonville

Ahh, October – my birth month! You know what that means: good eatin’. My husband and I enjoyed a late afternoon lunch at popular Intracoastal spot, Dockside Seafood. When there’s a line, you know it’s going to be good. My grilled triggerfish basket with lightly blackened scallops and fried clams with golden hushpuppies and tangy slaw was delightfully filling.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Vaccine for Kids and the Governor’s Plan to Sue

STATE WIDE–The final approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 5 to 11, was given by the CDC Tuesday, and the state is preparing to make the vaccine available for the parents and kids who are interested. You will most likely be able to find it where you got your child immunized from other diseases.
St. Paul Election: Residents Vote ‘Yes’ On Rent Control

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul residents voted Tuesday to pass a rent control policy that will be one of the most stringent in the nation. The initiative, which has 53% approval with all precincts reporting, caps annual rent increases in the city at 3%, with only certain exceptions for property tax increases and major improvements. Advocates say the policy will protect low-income renters from unfair profiteering, specifically for renters of color. Opponents, however, said that rent control will hurt housing development in the city, leading to only higher prices for renters. Prior to election day, Mayor Melvin Carter said he would vote in support of the measure. The mayor is projected to win re-election, as he amassed more than 60% of first-round votes Tuesday night. For a look at the results of other top Twin Cities races, click here.   More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis Voters Reject Question To Replace Police With New Agency More Election More Election Results Following CDC Recommendation, Minn. To Begin Vaccinating Young Children Against COVID Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Advocates launch campaign to help overwhelmed family caregivers

When the weekend hired caregiver for Christine Lidbury’s father quit earlier this year, she tried to find a replacement to no avail. Grateful that she still had a good weekday paid care provider, she took over the weekend duties. Her father is in his 80s and has advanced Parkinson’s disease and dementia. “And now Dad […] The post Advocates launch campaign to help overwhelmed family caregivers appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
United Way, Good Samaritan propose new housing for homeless

Helena has seen a large jump in homelessness in recent years, with advocates noting it has become a top public health concern in the area. In a City-County work session meeting Tuesday night, local leaders and two non-profits discussed the need for--and options to provide emergency housing for area homeless.
HELENA, MT
Catholic Charities Recognizes Johns Hopkins Graduate With ‘Anne Lindsey Otenasek’ Award

BALTIMORE. Md. (WJZ) — Karen Sun, a recent Johns Hopkins University graduate, is getting recognition for her commitment to serving her community. It’s all part of Catholic Charities’ virtual week-long celebration, which kicks off Monday and honors several individuals for their exemplary service to neighbors in need. “My mom was an immigrant mother who worked super hard to take care of my sister, so I saw a lot of struggles and difficulties she personally had gone through,” Sun said. Sun, the recipient of the Anne Lindsey Otenasek Youth Service Award, said she was inspired by the powerful women who have left a lasting...
BALTIMORE, MD
Former BRMC patient, nurse donates funds for skeleton anatomy model

Photo (from left): Dennis Tindall, PT, Lucy the physical therapy model, Jason Smith, PT, and Linda McAllister. A former physical therapy patient at Baxter Regional Medical Clinic has donated the funds necessary for a life-sized skeleton and anatomy model. Linda McAllister was receiving treatment when she saw a need for better teaching tools; ways to visibly teach where and why patients needed specific physical therapy treatments. That’s when she partnered with physical therapists and other staff members to purchase a life-sized skeleton anatomy model.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

