Family Relationships

I didn't do it my way

By Dr. James L. Snyder
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago

I don’t think I’ve learned very much during my life. I just bounce from day to day and take what comes. The one thing I did learn as I look back is, for the most part, I didn’t do it my way. I have learned that I don’t have...

www.messenger-inquirer.com

thecut.com

‘I Don’t Know Who I Am After My Divorce’

A few months ago, my husband of six years and I divorced. I’ve known him forever. I ran to him right out of high school and never looked back. Just before we got married, I realized I wasn’t cisgender. I took the label of nonbinary but was hesitant to experiment with my gender presentation in any way that might put off my (very straight) husband, who I loved very much. After a small trial period of presenting somewhat masculinely and realizing it was a turnoff for him, I convinced myself I was happy to present mostly femininely while still identifying as nonbinary.
East Bay Times

Miss Manners: He grabbed my umbrella and I didn’t know what to do

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I came out of work in a heavy rainstorm. As I walked to my car, a man who works at the same place, but whom I barely know, came up behind me, put his hand on my umbrella and pulled it toward him. At that point it...
thelakewoodscoop.com

The First Time His Parents Saw Him, They Knew Something Was Wrong

[COMMUNICATED] When Fraidy Davidovich looked at her son’s face for the very first time, she knew immediately that something was wrong. She already had three kids prior, and for the first time, Fraidy was actually frightened. Her screaming little newborn son’s entire mouth was completely split apart, all the way from his lip to his nose. It looked disturbing. It looked wrong. Moments later, the doctors in the birthing ward in Hadassah Ein Kerem confirmed what was going on: Fraidy and Dovid’s fourth child was born with a cleft lip.
B93

My Boyfriends Parents Want Us To Stay In Guest Room Together And I Don’t

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - Going to my boyfriends PARENTS house out of town for Thanksgiving holiday. First time meeting them. And How's this for a switch. They have 1 guestroom and INSIST we stay in the room together. I'm the one who has a problem with staying the room with my boyfriend. I just feel it's disrespectful to do it and not comfortable doing it. I don't want to make noise, but....How should we handle this?
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Troopers can have a sense of humor too

As a newsman in Kingsport, Tennessee, I had a good relationship with Tennessee State Police officers and spent a considerable amount of time working with and visiting with them in their Kingsport post. And as anticipated, the conversations did not always involve news stories I was involved with and investigations...
MIX 107.9

Do You Have These Pandemic Work Life Problems?

Pandemic work life still isn’t back to what we remember as normal. Some of us haven’t been to an in person meeting in over 18 months. When we do we’re often met with creepily vacant hallways. Socializing with coworkers isn’t what it used to be. Will there even be a holiday party this year? Here […]
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

'Wandering Elmwood'

On a good-natured challenge from a friend, I spent last week finding new places to walk. We both find it hard sometimes to get ourselves up and out there, moving. She won the challenge because she found a mountaintop apple orchard and rewarded herself with cider and fried cakes. But...
