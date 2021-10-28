I didn't do it my way

A few months ago, my husband of six years and I divorced. I’ve known him forever. I ran to him right out of high school and never looked back. Just before we got married, I realized I wasn’t cisgender. I took the label of nonbinary but was hesitant to experiment with my gender presentation in any way that might put off my (very straight) husband, who I loved very much. After a small trial period of presenting somewhat masculinely and realizing it was a turnoff for him, I convinced myself I was happy to present mostly femininely while still identifying as nonbinary.

