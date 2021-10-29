CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Japan's Okinawa, ruling party's tough China stance helps win young voters

By Ju-min Park
Reuters
 5 days ago
Supporters of Aiko Shimajiri, a candidate for the upcoming lower house electiom from the ruling coalition Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner Komeito party, hold a rally at a traditional bullfighting ring in Uruma on the southern island of Okinawa, Okinawa prefecture, Japan, October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

OKINAWA, Japan, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Aiko Shimajiri fist-bumps supporters as she walks into a rally at a bullring in Okinawa's gritty Uruma city, the former minister in Japan's ruling party relishing the prospect of pulling off an upset victory in this weekend's vote.

Nationwide, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to lose seats in Sunday's lower house election due largely to voter dissatisfaction over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

But in the far southern prefecture of Okinawa - long a bastion of the pacifist opposition - the LDP's harder line on China and proactive security policy is helping it win over younger voters.

"If we don't have U.S. forces and our Self-Defense Forces (SDF) here, we can be attacked by China," said electrician Takuji Ikemiya, 41, at the rally. "We think differently from the older generation that has experienced the war and its aftermath."

Elderly voters are mostly sticking with left-wing parties, mindful of Okinawa's past as one of the bloodiest battlegrounds of World War Two, and opposing the U.S. military bases which house 50,000 people and take up a fifth of the main island.

The LDP has called for an unprecedented doubling in defence spending, largely in response to China's aggressive military posture on Taiwan, only 110km (68 miles) from the westernmost isle in this strategic archipelago fringing the East China Sea.

The LDP will not reverse its projected losses on this issue alone, experts say. But the fact that the party is on the cusp of making gains in Okinawa shows how concerns over China are helping the LDP win a longer game with the electorate.

The LDP's internal polling data show support for one of its Okinawa candidates at around 40% among people in their 30s and 40s. It stands at only 25% among those over 60, with close to half of that cohort backing a communist party opponent.

The opposition's "All Okinawa" movement, which has dominated local politics with its anti-base message, has been losing steam: A candidate backed by the ruling bloc won mayoral race in Uruma in April, and a powerful corporate sponsor switched sides to the LDP last month.

"All Okinawa" holds three out of four Okinawa districts but polls show the LDP, which holds the remaining seat, could snatch one more if Shimajiri converts a tight battle into a win.

"My parents support 'All Okinawa' because of their anti-base position, but I grew up with American bases and I take them for granted," said Kazuhisa Higa, 33, a construction company worker who will vote LDP.

NATIONALIST MESSAGE

The Okinawa trend captures a broader shift started about a decade ago by ex-premier Shinzo Abe, who galvanised younger voters with his nationalist message, said Yoichiro Sato, international relations professor at Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University.

"Abe lowered the voting age to 18 knowing that the agenda he was promoting would attract younger voters. Conservative agenda, defence was one of those, but also nationalism," said Sato, adding that Abe's economic programme was also popular.

Under Abe, Japan introduced laws allowing its troops to fight on foreign soil, ended a ban on military exports and reinterpreted the country's war-renouncing constitution to allow missile strikes on enemy territory.

A poll in the Mainichi daily last week showed the trend holding up across Japan, with 40% of those under 40 backing the LDP, compared to 10% for the largest opposition party.

To be sure, top of mind for voters is economic recovery from the pandemic. The view that the LDP is more capable and can get more done in Okinawa - one of the country's poorest regions - is also a major driver of youth support for the party.

"It is not like young people are forgetting their identity as Okinawans. But if there're no jobs here, then you won't be able to live here anyway, right?" said Hiroto Higa, 34, who was elected as a local LDP lawmaker in July.

But 500 km (310 miles) southwest of Okinawa island, on the small island of Yonaguni, from where Taiwanese mountains are visible a few times a year, the China threat is more palpable.

During the 1996 Taiwan Strait crisis, Chinese missiles landed close to the island, threatening Japanese and Taiwanese fishing boats, said 64-year-old fisherman Hirotoshi Ogimi.

"At that time, Taiwanese fishing boats entered the fishing grounds near Yonaguni to avoid pressure from China," he said.

Two decades later, to Beijing's chagrin, Japan opened a radar station on the island to gather intelligence on China.

The result is a place of surreal contrasts, where wild horses roam and huge military radar towers loom in the background. Some 1,700 villagers live on the island, including 240 SDF members and their families.

Some in the island chain complain that bases make them a potential target. Others, like Mariko Nishiyama, 36, who runs a horse ranch on Yonaguni, said she used to be afraid of China but, "now that we have the SDF base, I feel safer in case of a crisis."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

AFP

Japan's PM Kishida calls victory after 'tough' election

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared victory on Monday after his ruling coalition won a strong majority in national elections, vowing to boost the virus-hit economy and "take a leading role" in Asia's push towards carbon neutrality. "We will not only stand firm on our 2050 carbon-neutral goal but also take a leading role in working towards zero emissions in Asia," he said.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Japan Ruling Party's Election Win Takes Pressure off PM for Bigger Spending

TOKYO (Reuters) -The ruling party's solid victory in Japan's parliamentary election on Sunday will likely take pressure off Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to inflate the size of a pandemic-relief stimulus package, easing market fears of massive bond issuance. Kishida has pledged to compile a fresh stimulus package worth "several tens...
POLITICS
The Independent

Japan's Kishida wins mandate, though economic agenda unclear

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan should revitalize its economy through “new capitalism." Many in this avidly capitalist country are puzzled over exactly what he has in mind. Kishida has said he believes a more equal distribution of wealth is needed to prevent the world’s third largest economy from sinking into stagnation. That sounds dramatic, but analysts say he doesn’t stand for drastic change. The conservative, pro-U.S. and pro-business Liberal Democrtic Party, which has ruled Japan almost continuously since World War II, won a better-than-expected 261 seats Sunday in the lower house of Parliament comfortably exceeding the 233...
ASIA
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What election outcome means for new Japan PM

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's weeks-old government cleared its first major test in weekend national elections as his governing party secured just enough seats to maintain a free hand in pushing legislation through parliament. The victory will be a key factor as his government grapples with the pandemic-hit economy, security threats and other challenges.___DID KISHIDA'S QUICK ELECTION GAMBLE PAY OFF?Kishida's governing Liberal Democratic Party lost 15 seats, giving it 261 in the powerful 465-member lower house of Japan's Diet, or parliament. But that is enough to allow the governing bloc to control all parliamentary committees and easily ram through...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Japan’s ruling party to keep majority, but loses seats in covid blowback

TOKYO — The party of new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held on to its majority in elections for the lower house of parliament on Sunday, securing support for his legislative agenda despite a handful of upsets that unseated longtime party elders. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was projected to...
WORLD
AFP

Five challenges facing Japan's PM Kishida

From tackling the virus to dealing with geopolitical threats and working on Japan's climate goals, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will have plenty on his plate as he begins a new term as leader of the world's third-largest economy. - Navigate geopolitical threats - Kishida's new term begins amid high regional tensions.
CHINA
IBTimes

Japan Votes In Test Of Ruling Party's Dominance

Japanese voters hit the polls on Sunday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hoping to win over a pandemic-fatigued public as his long-ruling conservatives battle to preserve their commanding majority in parliament. Kishida became leader of the Liberal Democratic Party a month ago after Yoshihide Suga resigned just a year into...
POLITICS
CNN

Japan's Fumio Kishida defies expectations as ruling party easily keeps majority

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling LDP defied expectations and held on to a stable majority in Sunday's parliamentary election, solidifying his position in a fractious party and allowing him to ramp up stimulus. Kishida's conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) emerged with fewer seats in the powerful lower house than...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Japan coalition projected to keep majority, PM’s party battered – NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s ruling coalition is projected to stay in power but the party of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is forecast to take a drubbing in an election on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK said, a blow that could mean political instability in the world’s third-biggest economy. It was too...
POLITICS
investing.com

With an eye on China, Japan's ruling party makes unprecedented defence spending pledge

TOKYO (Reuters) -An unprecedented election pledge by Japan's ruling party to double defence spending underscores the nation's haste to acquire missiles, stealth fighters, drones and other weapons to deter China's military in the disputed East China Sea. The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) included a goal of spending 2% of GDP...
WORLD
Country
Japan
Country
China
IBTimes

Japan's Ruling Coalition To Retain Power But Lose Seats: Media

Japan's ruling coalition is on track to retain power but lose seats in parliament, media predictions said after polls closed in Sunday's general election, the first major test for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In forecasts based on exit polls, public broadcaster NHK said the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Japan Votes As Ruling Party Seeks Fresh Start

Polls opened in Japan's general election on Sunday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hoping to win over a pandemic-fatigued public with spending promises as his long-ruling conservatives seek a fresh start. Kishida became leader of the Liberal Democratic Party a month ago after Yoshihide Suga resigned just a year into...
POLITICS
International Business Times

China May Step Up Military Preparations After Taiwan President Tsai Confirms Presence of US Troops

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's recent confirmation that U.S. troops were stationed on the island has triggered China, which may step up its military preparations against the neighboring country that it considers as its breakaway province. Analysts think Beijing would consider the first official confirmation of U.S. military presence in Taiwan...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan is not alone, says President Tsai Ing-wen amid growing China threat

Taipei [Taiwan], October 28 (ANI): Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has said she believes if they came under attack from China, the US and other regional democracies would come to their aid. Tsai made these remarks in a CNN interview, a day after the US endorsed Taiwan's "meaningful" participation in the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Japan's ruling party is set for likely bruising in weekend election

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and prime minister Fumio Kishida are likely to take a bruising at the weekend's lower house election, though the coalition government should safely retain power, opinion polls on Friday showed. The Sunday election is set to be a test for...
POLITICS
