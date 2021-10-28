Tim Allen just sold his Ford GT supercar for $1 million

The American muscle car market is massively competitive, and if you don't adapt and improve as a manufacturer, you might end up falling behind. Ford knows this game all too well and is continuously working on keeping the Ford Mustang fresh and competitive. The legendary pony car is getting ready for a major makeover in 2023, but is still keeping things interesting with a bunch of new special editions set to drop for 2022, including the first-ever Stealth Edition, an Ice White appearance package, a revised California Special package, and an upcoming Coastal Limited package. As Ford curates the Mustang lineup for the 2022 model year, some features are being dropped, most notably the Carbon Sport Interior package.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO