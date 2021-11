It's sort of a good news/bad news thing for the Ford Maverick Hybrid lately. The good news is that the gasoline-electric compact truck elevates the notion of what a truck can and should be (it's also seriously fuel-efficient, with an EPA-rated 42 mpg). The bad news is that it's going to be hard to get your hands on one anytime soon. Ford says that it expects the 2022 model year Maverick Hybrid to sell out by November and the first deliveries to owners won't even happen until January.

