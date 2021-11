Kentucky’s public higher education system is connecting with a national network of institutions to try to reach academic and economic-related goals. Kentucky’s public higher education system is connecting with a national network of institutions to try to reach academic and economic-related goals. The official launch of the Kentucky Student Success Collaborative came Monday morning. State Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson noted improving graduation rates, closing equity gaps, and enhancing the workforce are all linked. “We know the best way for us to move the agenda forward in this state is to have a variety of people, business and industry, as well as higher education leaders around the table early, to talk about how we can build the progress for Kentucky,” said Thompson.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO