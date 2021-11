If you are eligible for a California stimulus payment and have not received it yet, it's highly likely your payment is coming through the mail. The California Franchise Tax Board is distributing the 9 million stimulus payments via both direct deposit and paper check, and the agency said that most direct deposits were made by Oct. 31. The next wave of paper checks will begin to be mailed on Nov. 1, but it could take weeks before your check hits the mail.

