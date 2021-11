The Carolina Hurricanes continued their good run of play to open the season undefeated through their first five games. While this keeps the Canes at the top of the division, in the Metro there is no wiggle room, so they haven’t pulled away from any team. There are five teams within two points of the Canes at the top, granted the Canes have games in hand over all of them. This is the exact difference that we have seen between being able to win a division like last year and having to claw for a wild card later in the season like the two previous Metro experiences.

