Video Games

How to Increase Your Population Limit in Age of Empires IV

By Robert Gammon-Ross
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWondering how to increase your population limit in Age of Empires IV? Here’s everything you need to know. War is about innovation, development and logistics. It is about outthinking your enemy and controlling the field of battle. It is about forcing your advantages whilst minimising any weaknesses you possess. And sometimes,...

vgchartz.com

Age of Empires IV Goes Gold Ahead of October 28 Release - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge announced Age of Empires IV has gone gold. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered. Here is an overview of the game:. One of the...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Age of Empires IV And Much More Will Be Hitting The Xbox GamePass

Age of Empires IV, EverSpace 2 and Much More Will Be Hitting The Xbox GamePass This Month. The Xbox GamePass is Microsoft’s subscription service that offers a plethora of classic games, recent releases and indie titles on PC, Cloud and Xbox platforms. The subscription service is often described as a steal as many Day One releases hit the platform and the price is extremely affordable. Microsoft has consistently put top tier games onto the platform and as October comes to an end, the upcoming additions are no different. The Xbox Game Pass, with various plans, can be purchased here.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Age of Empires IV Hotkeys Revealed

Jump to your Town Center, queue up a quick chat with your team, and find that dang Idle Villager who’s just been hanging out taking up space. Today we’re excited to give an early look at some of the hotkeys you’ll have in your arsenal to help build up your village, manage your army on the battlefield, and help you become a better player in Age of Empires IV.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Age of Empires IV has Gone Gold

Publisher Microsoft and developer Relic Entertainment have announced Age of Empires IV has gone gold, less than a week to the game’s global launch this month. Now that Age of Empires IV has gone gold, this means the game has reached gold master status, meaning the game’s development and code is finalized and ready for distribution. Age of Empires IV was recently confirmed to launch October 28 for PC (via Steam and Microsoft Store) and via Xbox Game Pass for PC.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Age of Empires IV Review – History Be Damned

As a long-time, real-time strategy fan, I played the hell out of Age of Empires II back in the day, spending hundreds of hours skirmishing against the computer or online with human opponents. Along with StarCraft, released one year earlier, it was in constant rotation on my gaming playlist. Of course, over time and thanks to other games, I shelved AoE II but returned to it with a passion when the Definitive Edition appeared in 2017, reminding me just how great that the now 22 year-old-game could be. Age of Empires II was a masterpiece and has continued to be supported, expanded, and gussied up, with new 4K graphics, new campaigns, and new civilizations to play. Now we have Age of Empires IV, which seems determined to kindle our nostalgia for the earlier title while trying to feel contemporary, relevant, and forward-facing. In most ways, it does just those things.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Age of Empires IV to launch with a Min Spec mode for older rigs

Age of Empires' storied existence spans almost one-quarter of a century and, in this time, strategy game fans around the world have had a chance to re-live historical events dating all the way back to the Stone Age. The latest game in the franchise is Age of Empires IV, available for PC on October 28.
VIDEO GAMES
Wired UK

Age of Empires IV wants to teach you a lesson

The key to a great historical game is to ensure that the history doesn’t spoil the game. Relic Entertainment knew, from the very beginning, that Age of Empires 4 had to feature The Mongols. They were the clear lynchpin civilisation, both an iconic force in Age of Empires 2 and an iconic force in history, famed for their lightning-fast horse cavalry, with an empire stretching nine million square miles, from East to West, encompassing nearly all of Relic’s game world.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to pay tribute in Age of Empires IV

Offering tribute is sometimes a requirement to keep another civilization on your good side in Age of Empires 4. It can also be a way to keep your allies alive during a multiplayer game, especially if it’s the two of you against everyone else. Here’s how you can pay tribute in Age of Empires 4, and what it does.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

With Nothing to Prove, ‘Age of Empires IV’ Makes a Confident, Relaxed Return

My dad played Age of Empires. I'd come home from college and the jewel case would always be next to his armchair where he played on his laptop while half-watching a football game. These were RTS blockbusters but the fact that my dad would keep playing them years after my friends and I had abandoned them always made them a bit suspect. When Ensemble Studios' Age of Empires 2 came out, I was quick to leave its colorful villages and castles behind for the icy vacuum of Relic's Homeworld. I was done with the base-building past of the RTS, the future beckoned.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

How to Build Gates in Age of Empires IV

The best defence is a good offense. That, or a bloody big wall. In Age of Empires IV, the first in series for nearly two decades, walls are even more important than ever. But without a gate even you can’t get past your own wall. So: how do you build a gate in Age of Empires IV? Let us indulge you.
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

Age of Empires IV Is a Solid Strategy Game Stuck in the Past

The result is a quick, punchy game. Your economy is easy to get rolling and requires far less babysitting than in AoE II, and your soldiers are generally smart enough to behave themselves and make reasonably intelligent decisions. New and returning victory conditions, including the elimination of key enemy buildings and the control of sacred sites on the map, encourage knockout blows rather than lengthy slogs. While it’s possible for players to amass powerful defenses, you’ll also start trading blows much faster than it takes a standard AoE II match to really get rolling.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to access Age of Empires IV Digital Deluxe Edition content

If you were excited about the announcement of Age of Empires 4, you likely were one of the first in line to grab the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition. It comes with a handful of additional content, such as the game’s soundtrack, Unit Counters Chart, an art compilation from the painter Craig Mullins, and exclusive in-game content, such as the Coat of Arms, Player Profile, and Monument. Here’s what you need to know to access this content.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to capture sacred sites in Age of Empires IV

There are Sacred Sites that you can during your game of Age of Empires 4. These religious sites can be helpful to you as you battle against another civilization, but capturing them requires a specific unit. Here’s what you need to know about the Sacred Sites you find in Age of Empires 4 and how to capture them.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Age of Empires IV: Trebuchets, Tips, and a Toweringly Tall Guest

How do you celebrate the dawning of a new age of a globally beloved game franchise? Ring the town bell? Visit the blacksmith for some upgrades? How about book a castle, build a giant fully functional trebuchet, and use it to fling a load of assorted items for a smashing good time? Add former World’s Strongest Man and star of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson a.k.a. The Mountain for good measure and we’re calling it a party!
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

First Impressions: Age of Empires IV

My “Age of” experience comes mostly from Mythology, so I approached Age of Empires IV as a newer player. It was quick to teach me that I had been arrogant in picking “Intermediate” as my difficulty level, as I dropped to “Easy” and then — oh, the shame — to “Story,” but that was my fault; I had barrelled straight into Skirmishes and Campaigns without taking advantage of Age of Empire IV’s wonderful Art of War missions. After being roundly beaten by my enemies in two separate campaigns, I fled the scene and charged straight into Art of War for some more lessons. After around ten hours with the game, I’m still just as invested as I was to start with — and still, to be honest, losing just as much.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How landmarks work in Age of Empires IV

Landmarks are notable locations that you can create for your civilization in Age of Empires 4. They will also be your primary target if you want to wipe out an enemy civilization, especially when you’re battling against the AI or another player in a skirmish. Here’s how you can build a landmark and what they do in Age of Empires 4.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Age of Empires IV PC requirements: Minimum and recommended specs

Age of Empires IV will launch on PC this month, but can your rig run it? Here are the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Age of Empires IV. Real-time strategy franchise Age of Empires will finally return after over fifteen years with a new mainline installment when Age of Empires IV launches on PC on October 28.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to add friends in Age of Empires IV

You can choose to jump into skirmish matches against random players in Age of Empires IV, or you can jump into a game with a friend to take on other AI. Because you can play with friends across the Xbox network and Steam, adding them as a friend in the Age of Empires IV makes the entire process much more manageable. Here’s how you add other players as your friend.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to safely hunt boars in Age of Empires IV

There are several methods for your civilization to obtain food in Age of Empires IV. If you’re looking to acquire a large amount of food, you’ll want to take down a boar, a large animal you can find wandering around the wild. Unfortunately, unlike deer or sheep, boars fight back, and they can prove to be too dangerous for a single villager. Here’s what you need to do to hunt boars in Age of Empires IV safely.
VIDEO GAMES

