Energy Industry

From Paris to Glasgow: Fossil Fuel Industry Is Blocking Climate Action

citywatchla.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past weeks have been filled with attention-grabbing demonstrations, including a sit-in outside the Dutch parliament in The Hague and a harbour blockade of Shell's refinery in Rotterdam. The urgent underlying message from civil society to world leaders remains the same: stop talking, start doing!. Will COP26 bring about...

citywatchla.com

AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
U.S. POLITICS
Louisiana Illuminator

At U.N. climate conference, John Bel Edwards pushes partnership with green energy industries

Gov. John Bel Edwards stressed the importance of partnering with industries to fight climate change during a Tuesday panel discussion at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties. Edwards pointed to increasingly severe weather events across the state and the eroding gulf coast as reasons for pushing for green energy in Louisiana. […] The post At U.N. climate conference, John Bel Edwards pushes partnership with green energy industries appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Britain urged to back £50bn ‘reparations’ package for countries worst hit by climate change

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to push for an expanded package of financial “reparations” for countries facing the worst damage from the climate crisis.Although wealthy nations have committed to providing $100bn (£73bn) a year for developing countries by 2023, most of the money will come in the form of loans.The Green Party said £50bn a year was needed in grants for the poorest countries by the end of decade – and called on the UK to take special responsibility for “reparation” payments as a former colonial power.Greens’ co-leader Carla Denyer said a far more generous climate finance plan...
ENVIRONMENT
eturbonews.com

New Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism Launched

At the COP26 Climate Summit this week, Tourism Declares a Climate Emergency, an initiative to support climate action, will announce it has become the flagship climate programme of the Travel Foundation. In addition, the Travel Foundation will unveil its unique role in providing ongoing support for the newly launched “Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism”, working in collaboration with the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) of the United Nations.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Game changing’ EU satellite programme to provide real-time greenhouse gas emissions monitoring

A “constellation of dedicated satellites” is to be launched into orbit by the European Union to closely monitor humanity’s greenhouse gas emissions in detail.Scientists working on the project said the “game-changing” tool will be able to detect carbon dioxide and methane emissions “with unprecedented accuracy and detail – and close to real time.”The satellites – which will form part of the EU’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (Cams) – will even be capable of looking at individual carbon dioxide and methane sources such as power plants and fossil fuel production sites, the service said.The project, which will be launched and fully...
SCIENCE
AFP

Slashing methane emissions key for keeping Earth cool

The pledge taken by about 100 countries at the COP26 climate talks on Tuesday to slash emissions from methane by 30 percent before 2030 could help cap global warming at liveable levels, but key emitters are missing, experts say. All told, the 100-odd nations that signed on to the Global Methane Pledge account for about 40 percent of global emissions of the odourless, invisible gas.   
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Australia's refusal to sign a global methane pledge exposes flaws in the term 'net-zero'

At the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, more than 90 nations signed a global pledge led by the United States and United Kingdom to cut methane emissions. However, Australia was not among them. China, Russia, India and Iran also declined to sign the pledge, which aims to slash methane emissions by 30% before 2030. Methane is emitted in coal and gas production, from livestock and other agricultural activity, and when organic waste breaks down in landfill. Almost half of Australia’s annual methane emissions come from the agriculture sector. Defending the federal government’s decision, Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor said...
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

A Methane Pledge Is the First Good News Out of COP26. Nothing Else Will Be as Easy

Tuesday’s announcement that more than 100 countries have joined a U.S. and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030 injected a welcome burst of energy into the COP 26 meetings in Glasgow after Monday’s lackluster launch. Despite the fact that the world’s biggest methane emitters —China, Russia and India, which together contribute 35% of methane emissions—have not signed on, it’s a significant step that could go a long way toward meeting the climate conference’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Methane, which comes from landfills, agriculture and the energy industry, is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide and is responsible for more than a quarter of current global warming, says Ilissa Ocko, senior climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). “Cutting methane is the fastest, most effective way to slow down warming now.” The pledged reductions alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Fragile countries have to be supported if they are to fight the climate crisis

I am witnessing the devastating impacts of the climate crisis play out in real-time. In my country, The Gambia, in West Africa, farmers’ crops are failing due to drought. In coastal areas, communities are extremely vulnerable to rising sea levels. As livelihoods are destroyed, people are being displaced from their homes.While the focus of Cop26 has been on reducing emissions, this is only part of the equation. Poorer countries, which contribute least to global emissions, must be supported so they can adapt to the growing consequences of a warming world.Leaders are failing to grasp the urgency of the crisis...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Australia is about to be hit by a carbon tax whether the prime minister likes it or not, except the proceeds will go overseas

Ten years ago, in the lead-up to Australia’s short-lived carbon price or “carbon tax” (either description is valid), the deepest fear on the part of businesses was that they would lose out to untaxed firms overseas. Instead of buying Australian carbon-taxed products, Australian and export customers would buy untaxed (possibly dirtier) products from somewhere else. It would give late-movers (countries that hadn’t yet adopted a carbon tax) a “free kick” in industries from coal and steel to aluminium to liquefied natural gas to cement, to wine, to meat and dairy products, even to copy paper. It’s why the Gillard government handed out free...
ECONOMY
citywatchla.com

Dim Prospects for Climate Mitigation

The report, which relies on previous findings by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and other scientific bodies, assume that by 2030, a 1.5˚C rise in global temperature will be reached—the red line set by the Paris Agreement. To change that trajectory, “the IPCC estimates that global emissions would have to drop sharply in the next decade and reach net zero by around 2050 to limit warming to 1.5˚C, or reach net zero by about 2070 to limit warming to 2˚C.” Such a dramatic reversal of current trends is extremely unlikely, according to the NIE.
ENVIRONMENT
KREX

Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — World leaders turned up the heat and resorted to end-of-the-world rhetoric on Monday in an attempt to revive sputtering international climate negotiations. The metaphors were dramatic and mixed at the start of the talks, known as COP26. For British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, global warming was “a doomsday device” strapped to humanity. United […]
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

COP26 aims to banish coal. Asia is building hundreds of power plants to burn it

Many industrialized countries have been shutting down coal plants for years to reduce emissions. The United States alone has retired 301 plants since 2000. But in Asia, home to 60% of the world's population and about half of global manufacturing, coal's use is growing rather than shrinking as rapidly developing countries seek to meet booming demand for power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

'Nothing else here:' Why it's so hard for world to quit coal

Every day, Raju gets on his bicycle and unwillingly pedals the world a tiny bit closer to climate catastrophe.Every day, he straps half a dozen sacks of coal pilfered from mines — up to 200 kilograms, or 440 pounds — to the reinforced metal frame of his bike. Driving mostly at night to avoid the police and the heat, he transports the coal 16 kilometers (10 miles) to traders who pay him $2. Thousands of others do the same.This has been Raju’s life since he arrived in Dhanbad, an eastern Indian city in Jharkhand state in 2016; annual floods...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

