Trees as gifts may not seem like an obvious choice when you're shopping for someone you care about. However, a little greenery goes a long way. Live trees can provide a number of benefits to their owners, from producing fruit that can be eaten to purifying the air inside the home. Or, if the person you're buying for has no green thumb, you can choose from a variety of faux trees that look almost as lifelike as the real thing. Trees as gifts can be given year-round, and if the recipient doesn't have the space or time to maintain a tree, you can choose to plant one in their honor instead. Plus, there are several organizations that help sustain struggling regions of the world by planting trees in the names of the people of your choosing.

