CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
AOL Corp

Rachel Maddow claims Glenn Youngkin had 'free help' from Fox News in Virginia governor race

On MSNBC’s Decision 2021 election coverage Tuesday, as Republican Glenn Youngkin was on his way to building a strong lead in the Virginia gubernatorial race over Democratic incumbent Terry McAuliffe, the topic turned to critical race theory. It was a main issue leading up to the election, and host Joy Reid said that it’s a platform that other Republican candidates could run on as well.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLITICO

The Jan. 6 select panel has added a legal bigwig in its fight for Donald Trump's White House records: Mary McCord.

There's a court hearing in the high-profile case slated for Thursday. Here's the deal: Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and the House Jan. 6 select committee has tapped Mary McCord, who once ran the Justice Department’s National Security Division, for representation in its fight to obtain former President Donald Trump’s White House records.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

A Republican victory in Virginia might not mean what you think it means

As the people of Virginia go to the polls to elect a new governor, all eyes are on the first big political test since Joe Biden swept to power in November.There is nothing certain about the result in Tuesday’s election: the governorship of Old Dominion tends to go to the opposite party of the current president and Biden’s approval ratings are at an all-time low; but a Republican hasn’t been elected to the post for more than 10 years; and the two candidates, Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, are now neck-and-neck in the polls.Democrats have been sending in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louis Gohmert try to gain access to jail where Capitol riot suspects are being held

Conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Louis Gohmert attempted to enter a jail in Washington DC where Capitol riot defendants are being held. The prisoners have complained about the jail's conditions, but a recent inspection by US Marshals found that the facility was suitable for the accused Capitol rioters. Ms Greene and Mr Gohmert tried to enter the jail but were stopped at the entrance by a corrections worker. "What are you hiding? Really, what are you hiding?" Ms Greene asked the corrections worker. The worker refused to allow the pair to enter and recommended they call the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deseret News

One of Mitt Romney’s arguments against eliminating Senate filibuster? Donald Trump could be elected president in 2024

Sen. Mitt Romney is defending the Senate filibuster as Democrats look to eliminate or find ways around the rule that continues to blunt their agenda. And one of the arguments the Utah Republican uses against the idea is the “reasonable chance” that Donald Trump could be elected president and Republicans could control both houses in Congress in 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Lauren Boebert ridiculed after attack on Greta Thunberg backfires

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has been widely condemned after attacking 18-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, after her speech outside Cop26.In Glasgow, Ms Thunberg said: “No more blah blah blah”, in reference to climate summit talks between world leaders. “No more whatever the f**k they’re doing inside there,” she added. Boebert’s “tell me without telling me” joke relating to the speech went down like a lead balloon on Twitter. “Tell me you have absolutely no idea why you’re protesting without telling me you have absolutely no idea what you’re protesting,” wrote the Colorado congresswoman.“How adult of you to pick on a kid,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy