The Palm Beach County School Board’s COVID-19 mask policy is consistent with the law and our obligations under the Florida constitution. As School Board members, we have a constitutional duty to provide safe schools and a statutory duty to protect the welfare of our students. Given the threat that the virus poses to children and their families, we believe that we are acting in the best interests of our students and that our policy is necessary to fulfill our duty to keep our students safe.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO