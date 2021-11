What are America's next top baby names, the future favorites that nobody is using today?. A few generations ago, in 1980, names like Luna and Luca, Kennedy and Maverick were shuffling along at the bottom of the charts. Today, they’re among the most popular names in America, each ranking within the Top 100. That got us thinking — if some of the least common baby names of the 1980s are so trendy in the 2020s, a number of today’s lowest rankers are bound to be on top in generations to come.

