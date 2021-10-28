PS5 Sells 3.3 Million Units in Q2 2021, Now at 13.4M Sales

The PlayStation 5 will likely beat PS4 sales in first year, even though the new console remains hard to come by. Almost a year after its release, the PlayStation 5 is definitely not among the commodities easily available to the public, but Sony is unlikely to complain about the popularity of its new console. The company's latest financial report reveals that 13.4 million PS5 units had been purchased by September 30th, a figure comparable to that achieved by the PS4 a year after its launch (around 13.5 million units; citing the official PlayStation blog). Only in the company's record-breaking second fiscal quarter of this year (i.e. the period from July to September) 3.3 million consoles were moved. At the same time, only 200,000 last-gen devices were sold.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO