Video Games

PS5 Sells 3.3 Million Units in Q2 2021, Now at 13.4M Sales

By Wisdom Deji-Folutile
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has released its Financial Results for 2021 Q2, and according to the report, Sony sold 3.3 million of its latest flagship gaming console, the PS5, between July and September this fiscal year. The 2021 Q2 PS5 sales report shows that the fastest-selling console in US history is on pace to...

noisypixel.net

Monster Hunter Rise Sells Over 7.5 Million Units Worldwide

Publisher and developer Capcom has announced that the most recent entry in the Monster Hunter franchise, Monster Hunter Rise, has sold over 7.5 million units worldwide on Nintendo Switch as of September 24, 2021. Congratulations to Capcom for this noteworthy feat. Monster Hunter Rise is the latest entry of the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Sony announce that the PS5 has sold 13.4 million units worldwide

Sony’s quarterly earnings report for the second quarter of 2021 has gone public. There is a lot of data to go through but one of the most interesting bits is that, at the time of this writing, the PS5 has officially sold 13.4 million consoles worldwide since its release in November 2020, including 3.3 million units in Q2. This is in addition to finally breaking the Switch’s console sales streak in September 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Danganronpa Series Ships Over 5 Million Units - Sales

Spike Chunsoft announced the Danganronpa series has surpassed five million units shipped worldwide as of September 2021. The PC versions of Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc and Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair have each shipped one million units. Overall, the series on the PC has sold approximately three million units. The Danganronpa...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Danganronpa Sales Surpass 5 Million Units Worldwide

Spike Chunsoft announced the total sales for the Danganronpa series have surpassed 5 million units worldwide. The official Twitter account revealed this information, thanking consumers for their support of the series. Additionally, Spike Chunsoft has announced plans to expand the Danganronpa series after hitting this sales milestone. This includes games in various other genres.
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoin.com

NFT Sales Climb 464% in 3 Months, Mochi Market Nears $1B, Cryptopunk #7804 Sells for $7.5M

The market history of non-fungible token (NFT) sales has been steadily expanding during the last three months, according to statistics from nonfungible.com’s historical market data. NFT sales over the past three months have increased by 464% since June 27 and the Binance Smart Chain NFT market called Mochi Marketplace is nearing close to a billion dollars in sales.
STOCKS
VentureBeat

Sony sells 3.3M PS5s in September quarter and 13.4M to date

Sony sold 3.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles in its second fiscal quarter (third calendar quarter) ended September 30, and it has now sold 13.4 million PS5s to date (to retailers). Meanwhile, sales of PS4 hardware slowed to a trickle in the quarter, with 200,000 selling compared to 1.5 million in...
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
gamepressure.com

PS5 With Excellent Sales Despite Shortages

The PlayStation 5 will likely beat PS4 sales in first year, even though the new console remains hard to come by. Almost a year after its release, the PlayStation 5 is definitely not among the commodities easily available to the public, but Sony is unlikely to complain about the popularity of its new console. The company's latest financial report reveals that 13.4 million PS5 units had been purchased by September 30th, a figure comparable to that achieved by the PS4 a year after its launch (around 13.5 million units; citing the official PlayStation blog). Only in the company's record-breaking second fiscal quarter of this year (i.e. the period from July to September) 3.3 million consoles were moved. At the same time, only 200,000 last-gen devices were sold.
VIDEO GAMES
go955.com

Sony edges 1% Q2 profit rise as PS5 costs squeeze margins

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Sony Group Corp on Thursday squeezed out a surprise 1% rise in operating profit for its second quarter though costs from growing sales of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) console pressed on margins. Weaker profitability in the key games segment could also not stop the group hiking its...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Sony has now sold 13.4m PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide

Sony has sold 13.4m PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide since launch. According to Sony's latest report, Q2 (from July to September 2021), saw 3.3m PS5 consoles sold. That's a million more than the previous quarter. In terms of sales, the entire gaming division generated $5.68bn in revenue in Q2, the third...
VIDEO GAMES
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi sells over 7 million units of smart TVs in India

Xiaomi has been selling smart TVs in India since the first half of 2018. Up until 2020, the company only had Mi-branded televisions in the country. This year, the Chinese tech giant even introduced Redmi-branded models. A little over three and a half years later, the firm has hit a new milestone in sales.
TECHNOLOGY
vgchartz.com

Resident Evil Village Ships 5 Million Units - Sales

Capcom announced Resident Evil Village has shipped over five million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales. The game had previously shipped 4.5 million units on July 7, four million units on May 26 and three million units on May 11. As a comparison Resident Evil 7: biohazard took about...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Sony has bought 13.4 million PS5s

Sony’s PlayStation 5 gross sales stay comparatively regular and powerful, with 3.3 million items bought in fiscal Q2 in comparison with 2.2 million final quarter, bringing complete gross sales to 13.4 million items, Sony announced. Recreation gross sales have been additionally up considerably at 76.4 million items in comparison with 63.6 million within the earlier quarter, due largely to third-party gross sales.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Resident Evil 3 Remake Sales Hit 4.6 Million Units Worldwide

Capcom revealed sales for the Resident Evil 3 remake have hit 4.6 million units worldwide. This includes digital and physical sales of the title between the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Currently, Resident Evil 3 sits just behind Devil May Cry 5 on Capcom’s Platinum Titles list, at rank 14. According to Capcom’s 2021 Integrated Report, the remake of Resident Evil 3 was a financial success for the company. Capcom largely contributes the success of the remake to a large portion of digital sales for the title.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Street Fighter V Sales Reach 6 Million Units Worldwide

Capcom updated its Platinum Titles list, revealing that sales for Street Fighter V have reached 6 million units worldwide. This includes digital and physical sales of the title on PlayStation 4 and PC. Street Fighter V is just behind Street Fighter II in terms of sales, with Street Fighter II sitting at 6.3 million units sold.

Comments / 0

