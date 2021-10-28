Tropicana, Uncle Kentang team up to donate fresh fish to over 600 deserving families
By Wong King Wai
theedgemarkets.com
7 days ago
PETALING JAYA (Oct 28): Tropicana Foundation, the charity arm of Tropicana Corp Bhd, teamed up with Kuan Chee Heng — also known as Uncle Kentang — to donate ikan patin (silver catfish) to over 600 underprivileged households in the Klang Valley. Tropicana Golf & Country Resort and Greenhouse Farm & Fishery,...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This weekend, volunteers helped out at the Armed Forces Reserve Center to get families in need signed up to receive toys this Christmas. Don Monn, the coordinator for Rose City Toys for Tots, and said volunteers start helping in October, but there’s a lot of work that goes on beforehand.
Thank you to all who have already donated, we have been blessed with a significant number of children and youth coats. Additional donations are being requested for new adult coats in larger, XL, and XXL sizes for men and women. Coats will be distributed on November 20th from 12 pm - 3 pm, at the First Presbyterian Church of Newton at the pop-up mobile thrift shop.
Teton Valley Foundation has announced the arrival of a new Zamboni for the Kotler Ice Arena. Last winter Teton Valley Foundation received a donation from prominent Jackson Hole the late Foster Friess and his wife Lynn Friess. This generous gift on behalf of Kristin Woodward and her sons, Austin and Braden Vanskike, provided the seed money used to kick off the “Zampaign,” a matching $50,000 fundraising effort to purchase a much-needed new Zamboni, along with the construction of essential capital improvements to the rink. Last year, when the old ice groomer broke down, the Snow King Sports and Events Center in Jackson loaned Teton Valley its spare Zamboni to finish out the season. Now, the new Zamboni is on its way, and due to arrive in on Thursday. It will see its first service there when it prepares the ice to kick off the Kotler Ice Arena season on November 6th.
PREMONT - The Premont Independent School District thanked Kim Weaver Moreno and her brothers, Lonnie and Charles Weaver, for their generous donation to the district's care closet. The recent donation was made in memory of their sister Michelle Weaver Garcia.
Casa Ramos is urging to the community to "Dine In for Luis" today, Nov. 4. Luis Cervantes-Magana, 22, died Monday after his car flipped and he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash on Broadway St. in Kansas City, Mo. According to a post on Casa Ramos' Facebook page, Cervantes worked at the restaurant.
Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
Everyone wants a perfectly golden-brown turkey with crisp skin, but what's the trick? I asked a Turkey Talk expert at Butterball, who said America has got to stop basting and glazing. I know this goes against everything generations before you may have said, but basting the bird just cools down the oven and makes the turkey take longer to reach the right temperature.
Three local restaurants were given failing scores on their most recent health inspections following routine visits by the Georgia Department of Public Health. The three restaurants were Cuppoki inside the Mall of Georgia, Mika French Sushi in Sugar Hill and The Cheesecake Factory at the Mall of Georgia. The first...
Eating a bowl of cherries is a summertime treat, but just because those warm sunny days are behind us doesn’t mean we can’t reap the health benefits cherries have to offer all year round. New research suggests that tart cherry juice can be an effective way to prevent gout, ease those painful symptoms, and nix inflammation.
This might make you think twice before ordering your beverage with ice. An ice technician who goes by the name “the ice man” on TikTok recently posted about inspecting a filthy ice machine. In the video, he inspects the grimy machine, which has yellow and brown mold around the hinges....
Your choice of snack foods likely comes down to a few determining factors: What you're hungry for, how much you want to spend, and your specific nutritional or dietary needs and preferences. However, if you regularly eat pork rinds, it might be a good idea to question whether or not your snack of choice is safe to eat, too.
There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry is investigating the construction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow. A father has told how his family were called in around four times to say a final goodbye to his cancer patient daughter as she fought an infection he suspects was linked to the hospital environment.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I remember reading Garfield comics as a kid and feeling an intense kinship as the fat cat tossed pawfuls of lasagna in his face while “I Love Lasagna” floated in the thought-bubble above his head. Same, Garfield. Same.
Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - Going to my boyfriends PARENTS house out of town for Thanksgiving holiday. First time meeting them. And How's this for a switch. They have 1 guestroom and INSIST we stay in the room together. I'm the one who has a problem with staying the room with my boyfriend. I just feel it's disrespectful to do it and not comfortable doing it. I don't want to make noise, but....How should we handle this?
If you're hosting Thanksgiving this year (or Friendsgiving, for that matter), you likely have a long list of groceries you need to buy before the big feast, from potatoes for mashing to bread crumbs for stuffing. But at the top of list is the real star of Thanksgiving dinner: the turkey. It's a tradition that really took off in the late 1800s when Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday (via TIME). And our love of poultry come November hasn't slowed down since — according to the National Turkey Federation, Americans eat some 45 to 46 million turkeys every year on Thanksgiving alone (via CNBC).
Amazing video shows the moment a teen holidaymaker discovered an abandoned diner from the 1950s that was left in perfect condition. 15-year-old Rylee stumbled upon the perfectly-preserved, abandoned diner whilst exploring a forest on holiday with her family in Tennessee. The family went on to explore and found the mysterious...
Comments / 0