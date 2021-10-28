Tropicana, Uncle Kentang team up to donate fresh fish to over 600 deserving families

Teton Valley Foundation has announced the arrival of a new Zamboni for the Kotler Ice Arena. Last winter Teton Valley Foundation received a donation from prominent Jackson Hole the late Foster Friess and his wife Lynn Friess. This generous gift on behalf of Kristin Woodward and her sons, Austin and Braden Vanskike, provided the seed money used to kick off the “Zampaign,” a matching $50,000 fundraising effort to purchase a much-needed new Zamboni, along with the construction of essential capital improvements to the rink. Last year, when the old ice groomer broke down, the Snow King Sports and Events Center in Jackson loaned Teton Valley its spare Zamboni to finish out the season. Now, the new Zamboni is on its way, and due to arrive in on Thursday. It will see its first service there when it prepares the ice to kick off the Kotler Ice Arena season on November 6th.

9 DAYS AGO