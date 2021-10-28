CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD: Pair Could Break Either Way

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a short-term downward momentum in EUR/USD, a new sideways channel has been formed in the range of 1.1585/1.1625. There is an assumption that the price is flat due to the European Central Bank's (EC)s upcoming monetary...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears giving way, for now

EUR/USD bulls attempting to take on the bear's commitments. Daily charts remain bearish ahead of the main event in NFP on Friday. The bulls took over regardless of the bearish structure that was in platy following the Federal Reserve volatility and the lack of liquidity in markets has enabled the price to meander into Tokyo with no decisive bias. The W-formation is somewhat compelling but there are no signs that the bulls are going to step aside immanently.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Weakly Bearish

Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bearish price action when either of the given resistance levels were first reached. Trades must be entered before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1615. Despite euro's intra-day brief dip to 1.1563 on Fed's bond tapering announcement Wednesday, subsequent rally to 1.1616 after Fed Powell's dovish comments suggests choppy trading above last Friday's 2-week low at 1.1535 would continue until release of Friday's key U.S. jobs report. As long as 1.1669 holds,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD price continue retreating?

The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on a 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is retreating after testing the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling. We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1542. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1606. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend canceling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Drops on Thursday

On Wednesday, the EUR/USD passed the resistance of the hourly simple moving averages. However, the rate encountered resistance in the 1.1616/1.1625 zone, which had previously impacted the rate throughout October. At midnight to Thursday, the pair started to plummets. By the middle of the day's European trading hours, the EUR/USD had declined by more than 70 base points.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Breaks Lower

The Australian dollar softened after a dovish RBA stressed that inflation was still too low to hike soon. The pair has met stiff selling pressure near last July’s high of 0.7550. While sentiment has turned positive from the daily chart’s perspective, an overbought RSI has made buyers cautious. The drop...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1565; (P) 1.1589; (R1) 1.1603; …. EUR/USD is staying in range of 1.1523/1691 and intraday bias remains neutral. Further decline is expected as long as 1.1691 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.1523 will resume the fall from 1.2265, and that from 1.2348 too, for long term fibonacci level at 1.1289 next. However, firm break of 1.1691 will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound, towards 1.1908 resistance.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD: In A Bear Trend, Awaiting FOMC

Thursday was a big bull day for EUR/USD and Friday was even a bigger bear day. Monday was a bull day closing near its high, and it was therefore bad follow-through for the bears. Furthermore, as strong as Friday’s selloff was, if failed to break below the Oct. 10 low.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

When is the US ADP jobs report and how could it affect EUR/USD?

Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment, scheduled at 12:15 GMT. According to the consensus estimates, the US private-sector employers added 400K jobs in October, down from 568K in the previous month. The report will influence expectations from Friday's official Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, though is likely to be overshadowed by the key central bank event risk.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Last Update At 03 Nov 2021 00:20GMT. Consolidation b4 one more fall. 1.1692 - Last week's high (Thur). 1.1565 - Mon's NZ high (now sup). 1.1525 - Oct's 14-month low (12th). EUR/USD - 1.1577.. Although euro met renewed buying at Asian open n rose marginally abv Mon's 1.0609 high to 1.1613, profit-taking knocked price to 1.1587 in Asia n the pair later fell to session lows of 1.1576 in NY on usd's strength.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Shorts need stops above 1.1630

EURUSD shorts at first resistance at 1.1610/20 are working today. USDCAD remains in a sideways range, good for scalping opportunities only as we hold first resistance again at 1.2420/40. Shorts stop above 1.2450. GBPCAD did not break lower but is holding around the low. Daily analysis. EURUSD first resistance again...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Challenging 1.16 Again

The euro rallied significantly on Monday, breaking back above the 1.16 level. That is a very bullish sign, but you also need to keep in the back of your mind that the Friday candlestick was horrific. We pulled back from the 50-day EMA on Friday, breaking back towards the lows yet again. The lows continue to offer support near the 1.1550 level, and that is exactly what we have seen during the day. If we were to break down below that level, then the 1.15 level underneath could offer massive support as well. If we were to break down below there, then the euro crashes much lower.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY, USD/JPY Forecast

USD/JPY best at support at 113.40/30 again today. EUR/JPY up one day, down the next day in the sideways trend for over a week. Becoming more erratic and therefore difficult to trade. CAD/JPY was also more random and erratic last week, although shorts at first resistance at 9240/60 worked again...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Scope for a nosedive to the 1.1366 mark – Commerzbank

“EUR/USD has recently just failed just ahead of the 55-day ma at 1.1694 and the 1.1696 five-month downtrend. The emphatic rejection from here implies that the 1.1522 recent low is exposed.”. “Below 1.1522 lies the 50% retracement of the move from 2020 and the March 2020 high at 1.1492/95.”. “Key...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD Edging Lower Into Fed Meeting

Price action at the back end of last week in EUR/USD was chaotic, to say the least. From Christine Lagarde putting across a dovish case for the European Central Bank, which the market completely disregarded, to the U.S. dollar soaring on Friday on the back of a surprise spike in the employment cost index – an inflationary signal – we certainly saw plenty of action that we now have to make some sense of.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD

EUR/USD is trading at 1.1560; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1585 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1465. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1665. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1755.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

EUR/USD Vulnerable to Renewed USD Volatility as FOMC Decision Nears

EUR/USD is likely to remain with a Fibonacci range. Retail traders continue to top up long positions. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. Last Thursday’s post-ECB euro rally has now been given back with EUR/USD now back below 1.1600 and...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD

The Bank of England gathers on Thursday for its November Monetary Policy Decision meeting. Market participants may have been led to believe by some MPC members that the central bank may raise interest rates as early as this week! BOE Governor Baily has made several comments regarding the supply side of inflation (mainly energy prices), in which the central bank can’t control. If supply side inflation continues to rise, Bailey said that the BOE may have to act. In addition, BOE member Saunders said that “markets are right to price in an earlier interest-rate hikes than previously expected as inflation accelerates.” Note that the BOE’s bond buying program of GBP 895 billion isn’t set to expire until the end of this year. Therefore, the BOE may hike rates before QE expires.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD tumbles after hitting resistance at 1.1690

EUR/USD fell sharply on Friday, after it hit resistance at 1.1690. The pair tumbled nearly 150 pips, breaking below the 1.1580 zone, which had been providing decent support since October 13th. Today, the rate rebounded somewhat, but bearing in mind that, overall, it continues to trade below the downside resistance line taken from the high of May 25th, we will adopt a negative stance.
CURRENCIES

