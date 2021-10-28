EUR/USD: Pair Could Break Either Way

The euro rallied significantly on Monday, breaking back above the 1.16 level. That is a very bullish sign, but you also need to keep in the back of your mind that the Friday candlestick was horrific. We pulled back from the 50-day EMA on Friday, breaking back towards the lows yet again. The lows continue to offer support near the 1.1550 level, and that is exactly what we have seen during the day. If we were to break down below that level, then the 1.15 level underneath could offer massive support as well. If we were to break down below there, then the euro crashes much lower.
