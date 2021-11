Prospective home buyers have long been subject to a type of financial profiling to help determine their eligibility for a mortgage -- and chief among them has been the credit score. Thanks to a change to its underwriting system earlier this year, mortgage giant Fannie Mae now includes rental payment history as a factor when considering a person's mortgage eligibility. The company says its goal is to make the mortgage application process fairer and more equitable for all Americans -- and particularly those with checkered or modest credit histories.

REAL ESTATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO