AFFTON — Cor Jesu set a lofty goal for this season but didn't dwell on it. “On Friday, the week of tryouts, we got together as a team and we talked about what we want the team to be,” first-year Cor Jesu coach Tim Haffner said. “And we talked about wanting to be in the final four. And then I said, ‘Well, now we're not going to talk about it again.’ And then we focused on how we get there.”

AFFTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO