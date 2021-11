WENTZVILLE — AJ Raines wasn't about to come out of the game. The Timberland junior quarterback was shaken up in the first quarter Friday night defending a pass play on defense, but was able to get up and remain in the game as he went on to score six touchdowns — five on the ground — in the Wolves' 50-13 win over Pattonville in a Class 6 District 2 quarterfinal game at Scott Swofford Stadium.

WENTZVILLE, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO