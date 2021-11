NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Maryland School for the Blind is teaming up with the Baltimore Blast for an informal game of blind soccer. The event between the MSB Bees and the Baltimore Blast soccer teams will be held on the campus of MSB on Thursday, November 4 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MSB is playing a leading role in creating awareness … Continue reading "The Maryland School for the Blind to partner with Baltimore Blast on blind soccer Event" The post The Maryland School for the Blind to partner with Baltimore Blast on blind soccer Event appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO