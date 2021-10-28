The Arrow’s “Museum of Me”

On a ghostly All Hallows' Eve, Claremore's creepy C.C. Long's Historical Museum would have been the perfect place to spend a skin-crawling sleepless Halloween night. According to an entrance ticket held by Randy Leach, the museum was strategically located just off Route 66, at 1002 West Will Rogers Boulevard, Claremore, Oklahoma, where Reasor’s stands today. Four blocks south of the Will Rogers Memorial Museum and visited by tourists from around the globe, Long’s mysterious inner sanctum was said to be filled with over 50,000 unique oddities, “items of historical importance from all over the world, dating back to the 17th century” (John Denbo, museum postcard). Each carefully chosen artifact was displayed for tourists’ education and enjoyment, yet, only 10% of the entire, extraordinary assortment was available for viewing all at once; there just wasn't enough floor space to exhibit the matchless collection of exceptional, archived treasures.

