One of the most challenging problems in our community, state and country is access to affordable health care. An astounding two-thirds of all bankruptcies are a result of medical debt, and this statistic includes people with health insurance. Fear of medical debt is a primary reason for not seeking medical attention in a timely manner. To address this urgent problem, Maine Healthcare Action is working to get a resolve on the November 2022 ballot requiring the Maine Legislature to draft publicly funded, comprehensive health-care legislation covering all Maine residents.

