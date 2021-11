Bainbridge High School’s One-Act team competed in the One-Act regional competition over the weekend, where they placed 2nd for their rendition of A Chorus Line-Teen Edition. A Chorus Line is a 1975 musical set on the stage of a Broadway theater. It centers around 17 Broadway dancers auditioning for spots on a chorus line. During the course of auditioning, audience members get a glimpse into the personalities of the performers and the choreographer, as they describe the events that have shaped their lives and their decisions to become dancers.

