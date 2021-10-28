Life in the 21st century not quite like The Jestons envisioned

By most accounts, the 2000s, like the preceding decade, marked a low point for the horror genre. However, whereas the 90’s were largely derided for its endless recapitulation of 1980s slasher villains and increasingly out-there, metatextual thrillers, the 2000s were mostly remembered for the seemingly endless deluge of horror movie remakes. At least when it came to the major studios, Hollywood didn’t seem to know what to do with the genre. There were remakes of the then-cresting J-Horror craze (e.g., The Ring, The Grudge, Dark Water, Pulse, One Missed Call, The Eye), remakes of old slasher movies whose direct sequels finally (some might say mercifully) petered out (e.g., Psycho, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Hills Have Eyes, When a Stranger Calls, Black Christmas, Halloween, My Bloody Valentine, Prom Night, Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street) and then there were the Dark Castle remakes and their ilk, retreads of stately little haunted house shockers that were better remembered for their over-the-top marketing gimmicks than for the movies themselves (e.g., The House on Haunted Hill, Thir13en Ghosts, House of Wax), and that’s not even touching on movies like Red Dragon (2002), Willard (2003), Dawn of the Dead (2004), The Fog, The Wicker Man (2006), The Omen (2006), Quarantine (2008), The Last House on the Left (2009), The Crazies (2010)… look, there were a lot of these movies back then. I couldn’t possibly name them all (just trust me on this one).

