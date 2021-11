WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Longtime Hirschi coach WD “Dub” Largin died on Wednesday night at the age of 91.

He is the all-time winningest head football coach in Hirschi history, leading the Huskies to 74 wins in 13 seasons.

