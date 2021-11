Bulldog seniors score in second soccer win over Cougars; defeats Sisters to claim OWC titleWOODBURN, Ore—The Woodburn girls soccer team had itself a senior night to remember as the routed the visiting Cascade Cougars 6-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The dominant win stood in stark contrast to the much more contentious 5-3 win the team earned earlier in the season against the Cougars. According to Woodburn head coach Andrea Whiteman, there were a few factors that led to the dominant showing. "We had a couple of girls who were not feeling well that day," Whiteman said. "They would go on...

