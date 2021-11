A University of Iowa search committee has announced the first finalist for the next dean of the College of Dentistry. Gerardo Maupomé is a professor in the Department of Global Health and associate dean of research at the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, and adjunct professor in the Department of Periodontology at the School of Dentistry, both at Indiana University/Purdue University at Indianapolis. He will meet with faculty, staff, students, shared governance, and campus leadership on Wednesday, Oct. 27, and Thursday, Oct. 28.

