Home & Garden

Decorating a cake with glitter? Check that it's edible

By CANDICE CHOI Associated Press
Courier News
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — They make cakes and cupcakes sparkle and shine, but popular decorative glitters can contain toxic...

www.couriernews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
