CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German on trial for castrating men on his kitchen table

By The Associated Press
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H7CLo_0cg8QfiR00
A man accused of murder by omission arrives in the courtroom before his trial begins, in Munich, Germany on Thursday. The German electrician went on trial Thursday accused of murder in the death of one man and mutilating several others by performing illegal operations on their genitals. The 66-year-old told a regional court in Munich that he performed the procedures at the men’s request. Sven Hoppe | dpa via AP

BERLIN (AP) — A German electrician went on trial Thursday accused of murder in the death of one man, and mutilating several others by performing illegal operations on their genitals.

The 66-year-old told a regional court in Munich that he performed the procedures at the men’s request.

The defendant, whose name wasn’t released for privacy reasons, claimed he initially offered sexual services on sado-masochistic websites in order to earn money to pay off debts.

Later, the man allegedly expanded his repertoire by performing operations on his kitchen table in the town of Markt Schwaben, telling his victims that he was a trained medical professional, German news agency dpa reported.

The defendant told the court that he castrated, or partially amputated the genitals of, eight men between July 2018 and March 2020. But he denied responsibility for the death of one man, who died several days after the defendant performed a procedure on him.

The dead man’s body was found in a box by police three weeks later.

Prosecutors have charged the defendant with murder for failing to call help in the case of the man who died, and with serious and dangerous bodily harm.

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Native to Stand Trial in the Death of His Children

A man originally from Manitowoc has been ordered to stand trial for the death of his children. 37-year-old Matthew Beyer will be in court on September 6th of next year as he faces two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Taking Hostages, and Attempting to Escape Criminal Arrest, with the last two being as a party to the crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cwbchicago.com

#48: Five-time felon killed his own cousin while on electronic monitoring for pending narcotics case, prosecutors say

Authorities say a five-time convicted felon killed his own cousin on Monday evening and then fled from the home where he was supposed to stay on electronic monitoring for a pending felony case. They charged him with murder, but a prosecutor said that the state can’t charge him with escape because Illinois’ new criminal justice reform law decriminalized electronic monitoring violations of less than 48 hours.
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Friends thought killing 'confession' was a joke, jury told

Two friends thought a student was joking when he told them how he killed his grandmother during a game of Truth or Dare, a jury has heard. Tiernan Darnton, 21, allegedly "confessed" to the pair weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who died in a fire in Heysham, Lancashire, in 2018.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Kitchen Table#Berlin#Munich#Ap Berlin#Dpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
CBS New York

74-Year-Old Queens Man Facing Charges In 1976 Killing Of World War I Veteran

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 74-year-old Queens man now faces charges in a decades-old murder case. Martin Motta has been charged with second-degree murder for the 1976 killing of a World War I veteran. In 2019, a dismembered body was found buried in the backyard of a home in Richmond Hill. With the help of a private lab and the FBI, authorities were able to identify the remains as those of 81-year-old George Clarence Seitz. READ MORE: Investigation Continues At Richmond Hill Property Where Skeletal Remains Were Found Tuesday Further investigation uncovered evidence allegedly linking Motta to the crime.
QUEENS, NY
Times Leader

Jurors released for the night in Plymouth homicide trial

WILKES-BARRE — Jurors debating the fate of homicide suspect Kyon McDonald spent more than six hours behind closed doors Wednesday, finally being released for the night around 11 p.m., with deliberations set to resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. McDonald, 37, faced a six day trial before Judge David W. Lupas...
PLYMOUTH, PA
Times Leader

Jamison appeals lengthy prison sentence in 2017 homicide

WILKES-BARRE — A New York City man who admitted to a fatal shooting at a kindergarten graduation party recently filed an appeal challenging his lengthy prison sentence. Tremaine Divine Jamison, 32, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder midway through his Luzerne County jury trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on May 26.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
New York Post

NYC drug kingpin Alpo Martinez was throwing drugs out of truck window following shooting

Details of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez’s frantic final moments are coming into focus — as the investigation continues into the drug kingpin’s drive-by shooting death. The notorious drug dealer, who was shot five times and killed early Sunday in Harlem, was throwing baggies of drugs out his truck’s window as he tried to drive away from the scene, a police source said Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy