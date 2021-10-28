Obituary: Jim Simon

Surrounded by loved ones in Scottsdale, Arizona, Howard Schwartz left us far too soon on Oct. 12, 2021. An active and vibrant 83-year-old, Howard was sadly stricken by the West Nile Virus in late September. The oldest of three children, Howard was born in Detroit, where he lived until 1977 when he moved with his young family to Scottsdale. During the 57 years that Howard practiced law in Arizona, he was one of the first public defenders in Maricopa County and spent 25 years as Deputy County Attorney, also serving as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Federal Organized Crime and Racketeering Bureau. Howard simultaneously pursued his passion for real estate and invested in land and residential development across the Valley.
