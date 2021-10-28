CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Jim Simon

Sierra Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Simon passed away unexpectedly on September 19, following a short illness. Jim spent his early years in Hawaii, where he was a committed and accomplished soul- surfer. Jim came to Tahoe in the late 1980s or early 90s, whereupon he became a snowboard instructor first at Heavenly, then at the...

www.sierrasun.com

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Jim Livesey

Jim was God’s blessing to me for the past 20 years, and he was the love of my life. He was born June 7, 1939, in Burbank California. Two things which would have a huge impact on his life happened in his early years. His dad worked for Lockheed as an engineer, He designed and tested aircraft during and after the war. Jim’s uncles were pilots and flew off carriers in the Pacific. Jim developed a huge interest in all aircraft and became an avid student of World War II. The second was to have an even bigger effect. At the age of 4 or 5 he had scarlet fever and lost most of his hearing. He didn’t realize this wasn’t normal, so he didn’t tell anyone. He taught himself to read lips and this got him through high school until there were finally affordable hearing aids.
TRYON, NC
jewishaz.com

Milestone - Obituary

Surrounded by loved ones in Scottsdale, Arizona, Howard Schwartz left us far too soon on Oct. 12, 2021. An active and vibrant 83-year-old, Howard was sadly stricken by the West Nile Virus in late September. The oldest of three children, Howard was born in Detroit, where he lived until 1977 when he moved with his young family to Scottsdale. During the 57 years that Howard practiced law in Arizona, he was one of the first public defenders in Maricopa County and spent 25 years as Deputy County Attorney, also serving as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Federal Organized Crime and Racketeering Bureau. Howard simultaneously pursued his passion for real estate and invested in land and residential development across the Valley.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Sierra Sun

BEAR League introduces educational magnet

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The BEAR League has launched a unique educational campaign designed to remind residents and visitors at Lake Tahoe to lock up their trash and don’t feed the bears. A partnership between the BEAR League, Sustain Tahoe, the Conservation Society of California and an anonymous foundation...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

