Obituary: Jim Simon

Jim was God’s blessing to me for the past 20 years, and he was the love of my life. He was born June 7, 1939, in Burbank California. Two things which would have a huge impact on his life happened in his early years. His dad worked for Lockheed as an engineer, He designed and tested aircraft during and after the war. Jim’s uncles were pilots and flew off carriers in the Pacific. Jim developed a huge interest in all aircraft and became an avid student of World War II. The second was to have an even bigger effect. At the age of 4 or 5 he had scarlet fever and lost most of his hearing. He didn’t realize this wasn’t normal, so he didn’t tell anyone. He taught himself to read lips and this got him through high school until there were finally affordable hearing aids.

TRYON, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO