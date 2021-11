Eldegoss is one of the many Pokémon which has arrived in the MOBA scene, that one can choose to play in Pokémon Unite. Eldegoss is ranged healer support, which means Eldegoss sticks closely to teammates to ensure that they stay alive for as long as possible. This adorable little cotton ball is played in the bottom lane and does best when paired with an all-rounder. In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best battle items, and abilities, including the tips and tricks to make your way to victory with Eldegoss in Pokémon Unite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO