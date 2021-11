Update 1.25 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PlayStation 5, this update is version 1.024.000. This update weighs in at roughly 4-6 GB depending on your platform of choice. Because Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 6 just began earlier this month, this patch doesn’t contain any major new additions like maps, operators, or weapons. Instead, this update likely just contains a few minor bug fixes and addresses issues with The Haunting event that is currently live in both Cold War and Warzone. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.25.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO