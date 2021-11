Landingfiled recently got an a7S III damaged from a laser light show. After removing the sensor cover glass they inspected the pixels under a 50x microscope objective:. It turns out this sensor has a 2×2 binning design. This means IMX510 actually has a 48MP native resolution. The RGGB Bayer pattern is spread across a 4×4 grid. After sensor readout, the four pixels in each pf the same color are then combined digitally to give one pixel before sending out on the SLVS-EC interface. This could explain the increase in read noise. From my knowledge, none of Sony DSLR CIS supports charge binning due to limitation in its pixel architecture. By combining four pixels digitally, you would increase the noise variance by four and hence read noise almost doubles (sqrt to RMS). The bright green pixels are phase detection pixel for hybrid AF system.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO