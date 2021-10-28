'Eternals' come home to London

Rose Uniacke has crafted lush, calming spaces for the likes of Jo Malone and Victoria and David Beckham, but it’s her own soulful abode in London’s stately Pimlico neighborhood that garners the well-deserved spotlight in Rose Uniacke at Home, her new limited edition book debuting October 26. When her publisher, Rizzoli, first approached Uniacke about a book, “it just seemed like it made sense to focus on my own home before anything else,” she tells AD PRO. “I had a lot of materials and photographs available and the project was of a reasonable scale.”
