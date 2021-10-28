'Eternals' come home to London

History’s most famously ill-fated ship, the RMS Titanic, sank in the North Atlantic in April 1912, after striking an iceberg on its maiden voyage. Nearly 1,500 passengers and crew died in the freezing seas. Since the tragedy, the story has continued to grip the world’s imagination, with all sorts of details and semi-truths becoming part of popular mythology: were there really not enough lifeboats? Did the band really continue to play as the ship sank? Was there really a torrid romance crossing class boundaries and accompanied by a lot of penny-whistle music?

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO