CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Eternals' come home to London

iosconews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British cast of Marvel's superhero epic "Eternals," including Richard Madden and Kit...

www.iosconews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Came Dressed to Make a Statement at the London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

Angelina Jolie and five of her six kids gave the world a sartorial treat tonight when they all stepped out together at the London Eternals premiere. Jolie led the pack in a black and white Valentino haute couture dress. Sixteen-year-old Zahara added a pop of color in her yellow mini dress. The boys—20-year-old Maddox in glasses and a gray suit, and 13-year-old Knox in all black—wore dark colors. Fifteen-year-old Shiloh wore a black and white print dress, and 13-year-old Vivienne opted for a white dress. Everyone looked incredible. All that was missing was 17-year-old Pax this time.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek & Her Gorgeous Daughter Valentina, 14, Sparkle On The ‘Eternals’ London Premiere Red Carpet

Salma Hayek and her look-alike daughter Valentina both dazzled at the premiere of Salma’s latest movie and Marvel Cinematic Universe-debut ‘Eternals.’. Valentina Paloma Pinault once again accompanied her mother Salma Hayek to yet another premiere of the Marvel movie Eternals on Wednesday October 27. Salma and her 14-year-old mini-me rocked sparkling dresses at the London superhero screening. The 55-year-old actress wore an off-shoulder red, glittering red gown, with black stripes going down it, while Valentina wore a black dress with white dots all over it, looking like a starry sky.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Madden
Person
Kit Harington
Apartment Therapy

You Can Now Rent Herman Melville’s Former London Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In 1849, two years prior to the release of “Moby Dick”, American-novelist Herman Melville headed to London. It was then that he moved into a grand six-story townhouse located in London’s Westminster, ultimately serving as the writing room for his most famous novel.
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Alex Jones' stylish London home is a haven for three kids – photos

The One Show host Alex Jones and her husband Charlie Thomson have recently expanded their family – and their home offers plenty of space to raise their three young children. The TV star lives in a Victorian property in London with her sons Teddy and Kit and baby daughter Annie. She renovated the interior in 2016 but made sure to maintain many of the period features. From log burners to sash windows, keep scrolling to take a look inside Alex's stunning home...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Janette Manrara reveals 'struggle' at London home with Aljaz Skorjanec

Janette Manrara took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, where she shared the details of an issue at the home she shares with her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec. The It Takes Two host expressed her frustration at a problem she's been having with her garden – and we're sure many people in the U.K at the moment will be able to relate!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jonathan Ross' quirky London home is a world of fun - see inside

Jonathan Ross is certainly not shy about expressing his passions inside his unbelievable home in north London! The Masked Singer star owns a very quirky property in Hampstead which he shares with screenwriter wife Jane Goldman and their three children Betty, Harvey, and Honey. Kitted out with a retro man...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eternals#British#Marvel#Breaking News#Ap Archive
architecturaldigest.com

See Photos of Rose Uniacke’s Historic London Home

Rose Uniacke has crafted lush, calming spaces for the likes of Jo Malone and Victoria and David Beckham, but it’s her own soulful abode in London’s stately Pimlico neighborhood that garners the well-deserved spotlight in Rose Uniacke at Home, her new limited edition book debuting October 26. When her publisher, Rizzoli, first approached Uniacke about a book, “it just seemed like it made sense to focus on my own home before anything else,” she tells AD PRO. “I had a lot of materials and photographs available and the project was of a reasonable scale.”
HOME & GARDEN
12tomatoes.com

There Is A Home Alone Reboot Coming Soon

You don’t have to be older to remember the movie Home Alone. It just seems as if it is one of those movies that is shown time after time and it only gets better every time you see it. If you happen to be a fan, then you will love knowing there is a reboot coming.
MOVIES
Telegraph

Louise Roe: 'How I recreated my country home in London'

When Louise Roe moved back to the UK from LA two years ago, it was to start a new, simpler life. After 11 years in the US, she and her husband, director Mackenzie Hunkin, found their dream Georgian house in the Oxfordshire countryside, which they transformed into a stylish home for them and their daughter, Honor (now three).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
iosconews.com

On This Day: 1 November 1946

The first Royal Command performance took place in London. It was a starry event and "A Matter Of Life And Death" was shown to the royal family. (Nov. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c4f9706b9412458fb3a6ea75a341bc2a.
WORLD
Time Out Global

There’s a huge Titanic show coming to London next February

History’s most famously ill-fated ship, the RMS Titanic, sank in the North Atlantic in April 1912, after striking an iceberg on its maiden voyage. Nearly 1,500 passengers and crew died in the freezing seas. Since the tragedy, the story has continued to grip the world’s imagination, with all sorts of details and semi-truths becoming part of popular mythology: were there really not enough lifeboats? Did the band really continue to play as the ship sank? Was there really a torrid romance crossing class boundaries and accompanied by a lot of penny-whistle music?
ENTERTAINMENT
atlantanews.net

How To Watch The Eternals Free Streaming at Home: Marvel's next blockbuster

Where is Eternals streaming? Find out where to watch online amongst 45+ services including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video. Eternals has almost arrived. Marvel's next blockbuster is heading to cinemas very soon, and we have the lowdown on everything you need to know about the MCU adventure that promises to change everything.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Eternals: Who is Phastos? First LGBTQ+ MCU Superhero Comes With a Family

Phastos, the first openly gay MCU superhero, will debut in Eternals, along with his husband and kid. With a promise of inclusion, diversity, and representation, the Eternals is breaking barriers as it introduces Phastos, the first openly gay superhero in the MCU and the proud member of the LGBTQ+ comes with the whole package of having a family, with a husband and a son. Who is he as a hero in the upcoming Marvel film?
SOCIETY
9NEWS

Denver flights to London are coming back

DENVER — United Airlines flights between Denver International Airport (DIA) and London's Heathrow Airport (LHR) will resume next year. United said Thursday that its daily flights to London from Denver will return March 26, 2022 and it will be adding a second daily flight at that time on board a Boeing 787-9.
DENVER, CO
C-Ville Weekly

Jeremy O. Harris comes home

Jeremy O. Harris will appear at the The Virginia Film Festival to screen Zola, discuss his work, and accept the American Perspectives Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinema. Photo: VAFF. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy