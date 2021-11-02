CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Tina Li

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BoEEg_0cg89v1D00

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!

NAME: Tina Li

HIGH SCHOOL: Carnegie Vanguard High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Tina is a longstanding member of Virtuosi of Houston, an esteemed youth chamber orchestra of Houston, where she plays second violin. Through this involvement she has led performances at the JFK Center, the Hobby Center, the Moores Opera House and Jones Hall. Tina has received countless awards and finds time to participate in many clubs, organizations and sports within her high school and outside.

GOALS: Tina's goal is to study international relations. She hopes to one day be a diplomacy professional in order to improve the lives of others through international trade and economic relations.

Sponsored By

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCHL1_0cg89v1D00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
94K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy