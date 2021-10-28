Ralph Lauren rolls out buffalo plaid for Team USA in Beijing

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com.
Nov. 1, 2021: Dick’s Sporting Goods announced its second Public Lands store, located in Columbus, Ohio, will open on Nov. 5. The second storefront for the retail giant’s outdoor arm consumes 60,000 square feet of retail space and features a 30-foot rock wall as well as an in-store gear repair and rental department. Also, in addition to the outdoor and lifestyle apparel, footwear, and equipment it will stock, it will house shops dedicated to biking, camping, fishing, paddling, climbing, running...
