PHOENIX — Senate President Karen Fann, who spearheaded the unprecedented and controversial audit of the 2020 election returns, is getting out of politics. The Prescott Republican said Monday she has decided not to seek a fourth two-year term in the legislature in 2022 even though she does not have to leave the Senate due to term limits until the end of 2024. She will, however, serve out the balance of her current term which ends in January 2023.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO